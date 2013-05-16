‘I defer to my colleague, James, who drove it up here. ‘If this was launched today with these exact same ride and handling characteristics, we’d all be pretty impressed. The ride is quite firm but it is a hot hatch after all, and the way it gets down the road is really well resolved. Somehow you always have plenty of time: to adapt, or adjust your line. It’s very calm, very stable under braking with a responsive front end – to me the nose feels a bit keener than in later Golfs but the rear is still very stable. It changes direction really nicely. Its engineers really achieved something very impressive with this car.’

‘Unsurprisingly, I totally agree. It’s fresher than mine of course, sharper too, in part because it has the optional 18s, and the way it covers the ground is sublime. Nothing could get down this road much faster, yet as well as being agile it is, as James says, utterly unflappable. Its mid-corner poise is remarkable, like it slows everything down, which I reckon is a tell-tale of Nürburgring development time.

‘The designers and engineers got so much right elsewhere too, including fantastic seats that give terrific support and comfort (plus a nod to the original GTI in their plaid cloth) and an engine that delivers more than the on-paper numbers suggest, with enthusiasm. Yes, the cabin is a bit plain, but what a brilliant return to form. Once again, the company that invented the genre owned it.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Mk5 Golf GTI on the evo eras: 2000s test against other icons of the period.

Buying checkpoints

The Mk5 has also proved to be reliable nearly two decades since its launch, but as ever with an older performance car, mechanical niggles can emerge through years of use and abuse. Andy McLeish is one of the technical gurus at APS in Brackley; VW-trained, he has decades of experience and takes us through some of the points to look for. ‘Generally, the Mk5 GTI is a pretty bulletproof car,’ he says, ‘but there are a few areas to check.’

Powertrain

While the GTI’s engine is excellent, it is also inherently noisy. Beyond the mechanical thrash, there are one or two sounds to listen out for – one of which is a rattle that disappears soon after start-up but reappears a couple of miles later, which could indicate a problem with the camshaft-driven fuel pump.

The turbo’s diverter valve (dump valve) uses an electronically controlled rubber diaphragm to dump charge air back into the intake system. The diaphragm can split, though, leading to a loss of boost and a fault light on the dashboard. The engine cover houses the air filter and it can be a pain to remove, leading to broken covers. While this doesn’t cause problems, a replacement cover can be expensive. Coil packs tend to fail in groups, so a misfire could be a telltale that the packs are on their way out.