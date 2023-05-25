Combine this with a hypersensitive quick-rack steering set-up, at just two turns lock-to-lock, and you end up with a nervous, pointy sort of car – one that can be hard to string a series of corners together in smoothly, and that torque-steers more than most of its rivals, particularly in inclement conditions. Off-centre response is excellent and this character is addictive when the time is right, but it can be a little much for when it’s not.

Its chassis tweaks make it less refined and compliant for everyday driving than you might expect from a Focus, but if you’re willing to compromise on this front, the ST Edition is an incredibly capable car on Britain’s roads. The improved damping quality gives the chassis a new lease of life and unlocks truly impressive grip in the right conditions. The steering lacks the clarity you’d hope for from a car with such a tight chassis, but there’s no knocking the performance on offer overall.

What to look out for

The Mk4 Focus ST hasn’t been on the road long enough for significant long-term reliability issues to rear their heads just yet, but there are a few items to be aware of when buying one used. While the ST avoids the expensive head gasket failure issue of the related engine in the Mk3 Focus RS, some owners have reported issues with wiring looms on early cars, with loose oil filler caps and wonky fuel filler doors also a problem for some. Build quality is strong on the whole, but listen out for squeaks and rattles.

What to pay

Ford revived the ST Edition as part of the Focus facelift in 2024 shortly before pulling the plug on production entirely – just 300 examples of the last iteration were produced, with even fewer registered in the UK. If you'd like one of the latest cars you will still pay close to £40,000 as a result, but if you’d like much the same for considerably less cash, the pre-facelift from a few years prior is a great alternative. Scan the classifieds and you’ll find numerous examples with reasonable mileages for just over £20,000, rising to just shy of £30,000 for the lowest mileage cars.

Ford Focus ST Edition (2025) specs