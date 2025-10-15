Some cars feel better parked than driven, and that's not always a criticism

But not all cars are equal when it comes to back-seat comfort, especially in a Carffice role. In some the seat cushion is too low, forcing the leggier person into an uncomfortable Z shape at odds with trying to balance a MacBook on your lap. In some cars it’s the backrest angle that’s all wrong. Plenty of cars are just too cramped and stuffy back there. In recent times I’ve tried Carfficing from a Peugeot 408 (a bit dark and airless for a prolonged writing session), a Lexus RZ 450e (spacious back seat, would like slightly bigger windows) and a BMW M2 (back seat too cramped, optional M Carbon front seats too bony).

Then I discovered the latest Volkswagen Multivan. You might have seen this one. It looks like the fugly brother of the Bulli-inspired ID Buzz but is based on VW’s mix ‘n’ match MQB platform, so it’s a sort of very stretched Golf. That said, there’s still something quite van-ish in the thuddy-ness of the ride, though I’m sure if you filled all seven seats it would calm down. Otherwise, it cruises well, steers cleanly and can be whipped down a windy back-road with a fluency that will surprise and/or nauseate your passengers.

For sheer utility, the Multivan is superb because it’s a large box with sliding doors and a modular interior that can swallow kids, dogs, bikes and bags in varying proportions. And as a Carffice location, it’s simply superb. When you park up you can walk through from the front to the back, where you’ll find a comfortable sliding seat and a moveable centre console from which you can extend a table. It’s got big windows for a nice view or, if it’s pleasant weather, you can open those huge sliding doors to feel the breeze as you work. I want one purely for its Carffice talents. And also because it would be dead handy for taking things to the tip.

I appreciate this isn’t entirely evo subject matter, not when we should be worrying about grip and slip and steering feel, but there’s been a lot of talk about working from home recently and, let me tell you, we need to talk more about the delights of working from cars.

This story was first featured in evo issue 316.