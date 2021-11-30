Porsche Taycan GTS review – the sweet spot in the range renders a Turbo pointless

Just like when a new range of iPhones comes out with the mid-level model that’s faster and with a better camera than your four-year-old clanker, so too the revised Porsche Taycan range has produced a GTS that runs the previous Taycan Turbo close for anger and output. So just like when shopping for a new telecommunications device, the work of those without the misguided need for the biggest, best, most expensive model is to establish the sweet spot.

The £120k (starting) Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is all the electric Porsche you could reasonably ask for and renders the Pro-Maxed Turbo S superfluous in the real world. In fact, the GTS could for many be surplus to requirements over say, a bog-standard rear-driven Taycan. All told, it feels like the most honest expression of what the Taycan wants to be.

Powertrain, 0-62mph and technical highlights

Active ride an option, air springs standard

690bhp with ‘overboost’, 597bhp the rest of the time

320kW charging and 384 miles claimed range

Spotting a GTS is fairly easy given the amount of black trim and the Sport Design body kit they will all come with. Inside it’s awash with Porsche’s Race-tex upholstery (akin to Alcantara) and there’s also the option of a new panoramic roof that can switch from clear to opaque at the press of a button.

For an extra grand, you can opt for the more versatile and arguably even more attractive Sport Turismo estate, as tested here. The Taycan casts a pretty large footprint at just under five metres long and almost two metres wide, but as ever, packing a large battery within that slender shape is a challenge. Time once was that we’d call a c/2300kg kerb weight shocking alongside the likes of say, an 1800kg BMW M5 CS. Now the weighty new M5 Touring is almost 200kg up on the Porsche.