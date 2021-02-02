Time once was that if someone actually asked you which Taycan to get (if any), the default recommendation was to go for the cheapest rear-drive car that also quietly offered the most range and, if you had Turbo S money, buy a 997 Carrera S with the spare change.

But with its mid-life update, most of the Taycan range has matured into a car much closer to what Porsche promised it would be from the start – an all-rounder with the range and usability to match its performance, dynamics and presence. This obviously means the base RWD car has been updated too. Now the Taycan’s all grown up, is the cheapest, longest-legged car still the best and more to the point, is it worth doing Porsche a solid, risking the depreciation and actually buying one?

You might be thinking 'no' given current market headwinds and the pivot the industry is set to take, slowing the rush to all electric offerings. But at £88,200 starting, it’s around £12k less than a basic 911 and £1000 cheaper than a basic Panamera. There is an argument here that this is a better value proposition than ever before, depreciation potential accepted... The design still impresses too – it turns heads and people certainly still think it's a more expensive car than it is.

Motor, gearbox and technical highlights

Unlike in the old car, Performance Battery Plus is a box you can’t untick in the configurator at the time of writing (September 2025) though it was a paid option at launch in 2024, costing £4454. This means among other things that your standard Taycan has 429bhp and 310lb ft, and can cover 417 miles (WLTP) on a full charge courtesy of its 97kWh battery.