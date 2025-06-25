Despite ever changing market demand and regulatory chaos, Mercedes-AMG is one of just a few manufacturers that has yet to scale back its electrification plans. A new V8 is on its way, but the development of the all-new, next-generation AMG.EA platform is still well and truly underway. Our first look at AMG’s future comes in the form of this: the Concept AMG GT XX.

Before purists turn away, some consolation is that the man behind the AMG.EA platform beneath this car and upcoming production model, Oliver Wiech, is a petrol head at heart. Having previously worked as engine designer for the M113 V8 before going onto lead development for AMG during the era of the iconic naturally aspirated 6.2-litre M156/159, he’s no stranger to what makes an AMG so desirable – his favourite driver’s car from the range is the SLS.

That cringeworthy ‘SO AMG’ branding and distinct lack of a V8 make it a difficult car to get behind at a glance, but look past this and towards the engineering at play and it becomes clear why AMG is so proud of this project. Unlike the vast majority of concepts, this is a fully functional (and surprisingly well finished, more on that later) vehicle capable of achievements usually confined to the press releases of vapourware hypercars. There’s good reason for its impressive capabilities too, as its underpinnings are already being prepared for series production.

Powertrain, 0-62mph and top speed

Just about everything beneath the GT XX’s bodywork is cutting edge, from its motors to its battery and the aerodynamics that help makes the most of that package. For power, AMG has employed British firm Yasa (owned by Mercedes) to supply bespoke axial-flux motors, two at the rear and one at the front. These motors are something we’ve already seen in the likes of the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Revuelto, but AMG is the first to adopt them in a full EV. Three times more power dense than the typical radial flux motor, the integration of this technology allows for more packaging flexibility, lower weight figures and greater efficiency overall.