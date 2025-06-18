Why racing the Nürburgring 24 Hours feels like both heaven and hell

The next week or two was strange. Excitement mixed with dread, which is usual. But somehow it seemed more real this time. I don’t get a chance to race frequently at all these days and sliding around for a camera or even setting a lap time for evo isn’t the same thing. You have to access that last one or two per cent in a race weekend. Assuming it’s still there. Plus, the physical side of an endurance race when you’re fitting it in between real work, travel and family isn’t easy. Arriving to a 24-hour event already knackered is not the ideal preparation.

The internal conflict raged. I lay awake at night remembering the last N24 of which I’d been a part. All the way back in 2018. It rained through the night. Hard. I did a double-stint and got the worst of it and those hours were intense and oddly lonely. God, the Ring is dark at night. Even the trackside fireworks and laser lights seemed to be swallowed up by the oppressive rain.

There’s time to think when you’re driving a little slower, too. Yes, keeping the tyres at a reasonable temperature but acting so gently on the steering wheel and pedals to keep the car from doing anything abrupt remains all-consuming. However, without the Pflanzgarten jumps, the deep breaths before running flat through the Foxhole and the mental strain of literally driving as fast as you can around this monstrous circuit whilst GT3 cars come flying past and you’re dodging slower cars embroiled in battles of their own, everything is higher stakes but less frenetic. There’s less overtaking. Less being overtaken. More crashes and hence more slow zones. So your mind can wander just a little. Usually to the moment on the long Döttinger Höhe straight where you report your fuel number and wait for instructions. The dream is a reply along the lines of, ‘Copy. Box, box. Box this lap.’ The living nightmare is that there’s somehow always one more lap.