Mercedes Concept AMG GT Track Sport – is an AMG 911 GT3 RS rival inbound?

The latest Mercedes-AMG GT is an excellent car, probably the best AMG GT there’s been (save for the GT R). But there’s no denying it is a bigger, heavier, more practical take on the once quite exotic, long-bonetted, back-axle-under-your-backside coupe. Still, that hasn’t stopped Mercedes from both preparing a new GT3 version and looking at the prospect of a hardcore track spec version for the road. Meet the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, Mercedes-AMG’s answer to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ford Mustang GTD.

We can’t see much for now but the fact we weren’t sure whether this was a road car, or the new race car, from looking at the teaser images, says a lot in itself. This disguised AMG GT is wider, lower, with jutting aero addenda at the front and a rear wing that looks to have escaped from an N24 race car. We can see the wing follows on in methodology from the 911 and the Mustang GTD, with a prominent swan neck design and what looks like room for active aero and DRS.

Obviously, we know no downforce figures, we don’t know what the new steroidal bodywork is made of, we don’t know if there’s to be a power increase. More details will come with the car’s full reveal.

What are the suggestions that this isn’t just a race car? Well, those are some very road-looking wing mirrors and the wheel sat next to the car is clearly shod in a treaded road-legal tyre, probably a Michelin Cup 2 R.

Though a Concept for now, it’s clear there’s some production intent. Mercedes intends to put the concept to work too, ‘to set new record times’. That could mean going after the 911 and Mustang at the Nürburgring, the former having recorded a 6min 49sec and the latter achieving a 6min 52sec time earlier this year.

The Track Sport would be the latest in a long line of disparate AMG GT models. In this generation alone, we’ve already got the GT63 Pro and the GT63 E Performance but there is clearly room for upward movement with more hardcore models akin to the old AMG GT R, GT R Pro and Black Series models. The Track Sport to appearances looks like it’s skipped right past the Black Series, to be all but a GT3 car for the road. No complaints here…

We’ll likely see the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport before the end of the year, possibly at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich in September.