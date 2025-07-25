Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mercedes Concept AMG GT Track Sport – is an AMG 911 GT3 RS rival inbound?

Mercedes-AMG has skipped right past any new GT R or black series to a track-spec race car for the road. We hope it makes production…

by: Ethan Jupp
25 Jul 2025
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport

The latest Mercedes-AMG GT is an excellent car, probably the best AMG GT there’s been (save for the GT R). But there’s no denying it is a bigger, heavier, more practical take on the once quite exotic, long-bonetted, back-axle-under-your-backside coupe. Still, that hasn’t stopped Mercedes from both preparing a new GT3 version and looking at the prospect of a hardcore track spec version for the road. Meet the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, Mercedes-AMG’s answer to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ford Mustang GTD.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We can’t see much for now but the fact we weren’t sure whether this was a road car, or the new race car, from looking at the teaser images, says a lot in itself. This disguised AMG GT is wider, lower, with jutting aero addenda at the front and a rear wing that looks to have escaped from an N24 race car. We can see the wing follows on in methodology from the 911 and the Mustang GTD, with a prominent swan neck design and what looks like room for active aero and DRS.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport

Obviously, we know no downforce figures, we don’t know what the new steroidal bodywork is made of, we don’t know if there’s to be a power increase. More details will come with the car’s full reveal.

What are the suggestions that this isn’t just a race car? Well, those are some very road-looking wing mirrors and the wheel sat next to the car is clearly shod in a treaded road-legal tyre, probably a Michelin Cup 2 R.

Though a Concept for now, it’s clear there’s some production intent. Mercedes intends to put the concept to work too, ‘to set new record times’. That could mean going after the 911 and Mustang at the Nürburgring, the former having recorded a 6min 49sec and the latter achieving a 6min 52sec time earlier this year.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport

The Track Sport would be the latest in a long line of disparate AMG GT models. In this generation alone, we’ve already got the GT63 Pro and the GT63 E Performance but there is clearly room for upward movement with more hardcore models akin to the old AMG GT R, GT R Pro and Black Series models. The Track Sport to appearances looks like it’s skipped right past the Black Series, to be all but a GT3 car for the road. No complaints here…

We’ll likely see the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport before the end of the year, possibly at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich in September.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mercedes-AMG GT 2025 review – is it now a match for the Porsche 911?
Mercedes-AMG GT – front
In-depth reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT 2025 review – is it now a match for the Porsche 911?

A sophisticated new chassis, up to 805bhp and a more practical cabin provides the AMG GT with everything it needs to take on the best in the business …
16 May 2025
Mercedes-AMG GT Pro gets F1-inspired Motorsport Collectors Edition
Mercedes-AMG GT Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition front
News

Mercedes-AMG GT Pro gets F1-inspired Motorsport Collectors Edition

Just 200 of these F1-inspired specials will be made, based on the new AMG GT 63 Pro
18 Sep 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Jaguar C-X75 – dead on arrival
Jaguar C-X75 front
Features

Jaguar C-X75 – dead on arrival

It's unimaginable now but here was a Jaguar concept that absolutely everyone loved... and mourned when it didn't make production
22 Jul 2025
Bentley Continental GT 2025 review – Crewe's DB12 rival has the Aston Martin licked
Bentley Continental GT front
Reviews

Bentley Continental GT 2025 review – Crewe's DB12 rival has the Aston Martin licked

We’ve already experienced the scintillating Speed model; now it's the turn of the regular Conti GT to impress
21 Jul 2025
Ford Focus 2025 review – is Ford killing its best car?
Ford Focus – front
Reviews

Ford Focus 2025 review – is Ford killing its best car?

The Ford Focus goes out of production in November 2025. Will we miss the car itself, or just the name it wears?
18 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content