Mercedes-AMG GT Pro gets F1-inspired Motorsport Collectors Edition

If you’re a first-row Mercedes-AMG F1 fan and in the market for a sports GT, then the new Mercedes-AMG GT Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition might just tickle your fancy. It’s an example of the new, track-focused AMG GT Pro that’s been dressed up with inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG F1 outfit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With similar visual notes to the limited edition AMG Black Series Project One Edition offered to buyers of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, the Motorsport Collectors Edition gets a star-spangled livery over obsidian black paint. That star pattern has been painstakingly hand-painted, too.

It also gets the AMG exterior carbonfibre package as well, with the splitter, sills, diffuser and wing presented in exposed caron. There are Petronas-coloured stripes and highlights all over, a nod to the F1 team’s title sponsor of almost 15 years. This can be seen on the splitter, side skirts and diffuser, front flanking inlets, on the 21-inch wheel rims, on the brake calipers, on the belt line and around the windows.

A note should be made too of that obsidian paint, which in these images, looks so light absorbingly black it could almost masquerade as vanta black. Breaking up the black on the sides too are nice big AMG logos just after the side vents, forward of the doors.

The Petronas-coloured highlights continue inside. The stitching on the seats, trim elements, door panels, instrument panels and centre console all add a flash of blue to the sea of black and carbon. Needless to say, it’s generously equipped too, with a Burmester 15-speaker sound system, 360-degree camera and Mercedes AMG Track Pace software for track driving data. It also gets the front axle lift – good to protect that Petronas-coloured splitter – while a ‘1 out of 200’ badge on the centre console reminds you of what you’re in. Finally, you also get a customised car cover.

As a reminder, the AMG GT 63 Pro on which the Motorsport Collectors Edition is based has the full fat 603bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and revised bodywork when compared to the non Pro. It’s still all-wheel drive and features AMG’s nine-speed Speedshift MCT. The most focused AMG GT so far of this new generation it might be, but it’s not the fastest or most powerful. That honour goes to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid that pairs the V8 with 201bhp of electrical assistance for a colossal 805bhp total.