Best AMG cars - Mercedes' all-time performance greats

AMG is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. The problem is that big, brash, loud V8s have long defined the AMG experience, and those are exactly the kind of engines that are coming under fire from ever more stringent noise and emissions regulations. Thus some of the latest AMGs no longer have the bark that they used to, and in the case of the latest four-cylinder hybrid C63, not much of a bark at all. Bringing the brain-fryingly complex AMG One hypercar to market hasn’t exactly been plain sailing, either.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The latest AMG GT is an extremely competent sports car and more spacious and usable than ever, packing a twin-turbo V8 as a foil to the Porsche 911. The A45 S, meanwhile, is a stunning display of what’s possible to extract from a four-cylinder hatchback. Then there’s the AMG GT 4-door, which is getting long in the tooth but still an absolute rocketship in 831bhp E Performance guise.

There are of course endless highlights from the brand's history, too – some of them completely captivating to drive, and others just plain wacky (who thought putting a 6.2-litre V8 in the R-class minivan was a good idea?). With AMG going through a period of change at the moment, including the introduction of its first bespoke electric car, we thought it’d be a good idea to round up the finest models to wear the badge from past and present – and remind ourselves what future AMGs will need to live up to.

Best Mercedes AMG models

Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance

The words ‘purity’, ‘lightweight’ and ‘simplicity’ aren’t in the AMG GT63 S E Performance’s vocabulary. Mercedes has thrown all its technical might behind its flagship supercoupe to create a genuine 911 Turbo rival, and the result is an 805bhp hybrid with a near 200mph top speed, four-wheel drive and the kind of suspension tech you’ll find on a McLaren. Oh, and the small matter of 2120kg to lug around…