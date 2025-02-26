Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
From V8s to solid state: Mercedes’ future powertrains will be diverse

EQS test mule will evaluate new solid state battery tech co-designed by Mercedes F1 partner, while elsewhere in Affalterbach, a new V8 is prepared

by: EVO team
26 Feb 2025
Mercedes EQS solid state battery mule

Mercedes-Benz, along with its Formula 1 technology partner Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), is pushing forward with solid-state battery tests in a slightly modified ‘100km’ EQS development car. With the promise of higher energy density, lighter weight and significantly longer-range solid-state batteries are set to be the next big thing in EV development, with several different manufacturers looking to be the first to bring the technology to mainstream production cars.

Mercedes-AMG HPP, based in Brixworth, UK, along with engineers from Mercedes’ centre of competence for battery systems have developed and patented what it describes as ‘a new and innovative solid-state battery pack.’ Mercedes board member Markus Schäfer commented, ‘Developing an automotive-scale solid-state battery underlines our commitment to innovation and sustainability. We’re therefore excited to announce that we’ve started road testing with a prototype vehicle equipped with this advanced technology. We will gain crucial insights into possible series integration of this cutting-edge battery technology.’

Using lithium metal solid-state batteries from US-based Factorial Energy the EQS test car has been through a series of laboratory tests in Stuttgart towards the end of 2024 but is now being tested on the road for the first time. The solid-state battery in the EQS allows for up to 25 per cent more driving range when compared to the same battery weight and size unit in a standard EQS, with further weight and energy efficiency being achieved through positive battery cooling. The development car is expected to have a range of 1000km (c620 miles) compared to the current EQS 450+ which offers a (stated) range of over 800km (c497 miles). 

Mercedes EQS solid state battery mule

However, there are still some challenges to overcome with solid-state batteries and Mercedes is not quite ready to ditch the internal combustion engine. At its Capital Market Day earlier this month Mercedes confirmed its commitment to providing its customers with vehicles displaying the company’s traditional qualities irrespective of their drivetrain, be that BEV, hybrid or electrified high-tech combustion engines.

There was good news for performance enthusiasts, too with Mercedes stating, ‘Mercedes-AMG plans to outgrow the performance market, thanks to a heavily refreshed model lineup from 2026 onwards and a strategic evolution of its portfolio, which will include a next-generation, high-tech electrified V8 and dedicated high-performance electric models.’

> Used Mercedes-AMG C63 coupe (W205, 2015 - 2023) review: the final V8 C-class

Mercedes sees the pace of BEV adoption being driven by market conditions, infrastructure and customer needs. As an alternative it has a range of electrified high-tech combustion engined vehicles whose engines meet EU7 requirements ranging from four- to eight-cylinders. In some markets it is expected that a V12 will still be offered, too.

