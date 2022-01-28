2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE63 spied – V8 all but confirmed
With the reveal of the CLE63 imminent, the ‘does it doesn't it’ Mercedes-AMG V8 speculation will shortly come to an end
Prototypes of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE63, spotted in these latest images during testing at the Nürburgring, are starting to shed their camo. With that, the final countdown to the model’s reveal and ultimately, us finding out for certain what hides under the bonnet, begins.
Speculation has been rife about a U-turn of sorts from Mercedes-AMG, with the CLE63 all but confirmed to return to twin-turbo V8 power. Will this be instead of adopting the controversial four-cylinder hybrid powertrain from the slow-selling, critically panned Mercedes-AMG C63 and GLC63? Or alongside it? Prototypes of both a coupe and cabriolet have been spotted with a charging flap on the rear bumper.
Conversely, videos of prototypes without the charge port, sounding very much like they’re sporting multi-cylinder power, seem to confirm that Mercedes is at least testing the car with a V8, if not confirming for absolute certain that the model to reach showrooms will exclusively have eight cylinders. Regardless of what powers the new Mercedes-AMG CLE63, it’s likely the car will be all-wheel drive, taking the nine-speed automatic gearbox from the C63. It's possible it'll get that that car's drift mode, too.
The ubiquitous AMG quad pipes are present and correct, as is a subtle boot spoiler and the Panamericana grille at the front flanked by aggressive inlets with what look like vertical slats within. Meanwhile the five-with-three spoke wheels bear a resemblance to those available on the Mercedes-AMG GT, though other prototypes have been spotted with CLE53-style multi-spoke items.
The body itself doesn’t look to have gained any width over the wider-than-standard CLE53, which is a suitably shapely coupe as it is.
If the CLE63 is to re-adopt the M177 4-litre twin-turbo V8, it will be the latest mild hybrid version of the engine, likely in a 585bhp state of tune – the same version of this engine also sees use in the Mercedes-AMG GT and SL63. That will make it competitive with the BMW M4 CS, which utilises a 542bhp version of the S58 3-litre twin-turbo straight-six.
If it gets the plug-in powertrain of the C63, it’ll be well clear of the BMW, with 671bhp courtesy of the M139L 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, augmented by an electric motor feeding the rear axle via its own two-speed gearbox. The four-cylinder is, if nothing else, a technical powerhouse, utilising an electrified turbo to produce 469bhp on its own to make it by far the most powerful series production four-cylinder available. Torque is rated at a minimum of 752lb ft, and sends the saloon to 62mph in just 3.4sec – a figure that’s likely to be at least matched, and potentially beaten, by an e-Performance CLE63.
Being derived from Merc’s F1 exploits, AMG’s electrified rear axle is not designed for ultimate efficiency or electric range, but ultimate performance. Of course, like the saloon and estate, the trade-off of all this exciting new powertrain technology is weight. With the C63 coming in at over 2100kg, a similarly equipped CLE coupe will likely mirror those figures
The new CLE model line has been created to consolidate two-door C-class and two-door E-class models into one range to rival the BMW 4-series and Audi A5, with the range topped by the CLE63 S E Performance spotted here.
Much of the CLE’s styling and interior closely channels the new C-class too, with slim LED head and tail lights, a high-tech interior with Merc’s latest MBUX interfaces and a multitude of driver modes and settings.
Whatever powers the Mercedes CLE63, the model is expected to be introduced and go on sale in 2025.