2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE63 spied – V8 all but confirmed

Prototypes of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE63, spotted in these latest images during testing at the Nürburgring, are starting to shed their camo. With that, the final countdown to the model’s reveal and ultimately, us finding out for certain what hides under the bonnet, begins.

Speculation has been rife about a U-turn of sorts from Mercedes-AMG, with the CLE63 all but confirmed to return to twin-turbo V8 power. Will this be instead of adopting the controversial four-cylinder hybrid powertrain from the slow-selling, critically panned Mercedes-AMG C63 and GLC63? Or alongside it? Prototypes of both a coupe and cabriolet have been spotted with a charging flap on the rear bumper.

Conversely, videos of prototypes without the charge port, sounding very much like they’re sporting multi-cylinder power, seem to confirm that Mercedes is at least testing the car with a V8, if not confirming for absolute certain that the model to reach showrooms will exclusively have eight cylinders. Regardless of what powers the new Mercedes-AMG CLE63, it’s likely the car will be all-wheel drive, taking the nine-speed automatic gearbox from the C63. It's possible it'll get that that car's drift mode, too.

The ubiquitous AMG quad pipes are present and correct, as is a subtle boot spoiler and the Panamericana grille at the front flanked by aggressive inlets with what look like vertical slats within. Meanwhile the five-with-three spoke wheels bear a resemblance to those available on the Mercedes-AMG GT, though other prototypes have been spotted with CLE53-style multi-spoke items.