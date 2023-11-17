HWA is about as respected as motoring and motorsport engineering firms go, being responsible for the Mercedes CLK GTR race car, the Pagani Zonda R, the Pagani Huayra R’s incredible engine, the Mercedes SLS GT3 racing cars, the Apollo IE and many more things. So when it comes to proving the endurance of its latest project, the HWA Evo semi-restomod, it’s taking things a step further than any other resto modder to date. It’s going racing.

And not just for a couple of runs up the Shelsley Walsh or Goodwood hillclimbs. It’s going to compete at the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours, possibly the harshest, most gruelling test of track and road car endurance there is on Earth. We don’t see any 911s reimagined by Singer, the TWR SuperCat, the Redux BMW M3 or the Prodrive P25 being entered in competition…

There will be two race cars that will be entered in the SP-X class at the yearly race around the ‘Ring next year. By then, development will have concluded on the road cars with deliveries of the 100-car run (which still isn’t quite sold out) well underway.

The driver lineup is yet to be announced but honing the cars will be a pair of names familiar to Mercedes motorsport fans. Roland Asch and Klaus Ludwig will be tasked with the driver optimisation of the race cars over the course of the next 12 months ahead of their competitive debut.