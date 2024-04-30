TWR Supercat is a 660bhp supercharged V12 XJS restomod

Happily, the rest of the car has been overhauled to harness its new found level of performance. According to the firm, the Supercat has been designed to be capable on track as well as the road, made possible due to increased body rigidity, reduced drag and significant weight saving over the standard XJS.

The chassis is an overhauled version of the XJS’s steel monocoque with extra steel and carbon reinforcement, conceived with insight from ex-Porsche, McLaren and Ferrari engineers who have joined TWR.

The subframes are a new tubular steel TWR design front and rear with double wishbones at the front with a new TWR-designed multi-link setup for the rear. ‘Active dynamic’ suspension features all round, which along with the steering, is managed via five driving modes There’s also a 12-level ABS and five-level traction control system, sophistication no XJS has ever known. Nor has an XJS ever known such stopping power, with the Supercat getting six- and four-pot calipers front and rear and the option of carbon ceramic discs.

Between the carbon bodywork and other weight-saving measures, the Supercat weighs 1605kg, or 165kg less than the XJS.

Visually the Supercat doesn’t look like any XJS that’s gone before, save perhaps for a Group 44 racer or a ‘Le Mans’ Lister. It features bespoke, widened (by 182mm) carbonfibre bodywork, new headlights and turbofan wheels. The track is 105mm (front) and 100mm (rear) wider.

The design has been informed by CFD testing, with a front splitter, rear diffuser and ducktail spoiler helping to keep the Supercat stable at speed. The design has been created by Khyzyl ‘Kyza’ Saleem, a creator of wild and wonderful designs that have been captivating an extensive online audience for years.

On the inside strong hints of XJS remain, with an overlay of luscious trim and modern tech. The rear seats have been binned in favour of an extra luggage area, while there’s also a new multimedia interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s a digital driver’s display and lots of tactile alloy switchgear including that spectacular shift knob. The seats are carbon-backed and fully electric. Needless to say, interior specs will be limited by the whims of the 88 buyers.

Indeed, just 88 are being made, as a reference to the 1988 Le Mans victory in the XJR9. The price? £225,000 excluding taxes, which will undoubtedly increase depending on customisation options. A deposit of £35,000 secures you a build slot.