The given understanding is that convertibles by their very nature are dynamically compromised compared to their hard-top counterparts. Quite often the differences are negligible and certainly not deal-breaking today, in the soft-top versus coupe stakes. When it comes to cheap convertibles though – cars old enough to be within the realms of affordability – the shortcomings are noticeable.

This isn’t a list of eCoty winners, though. Good driver’s cars can have faults and while you might feel a wobble through the steering rack, popping the top does have the advantage of bringing you close to the varied vocals of an exciting, charismatic engine, if your convertible of choice is so-equipped.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So here at the height of summer (albeit one interspersed with tropical downpours at the time of writing), we thought we’d assemble a mixture of cheap convertibles to scratch the itch. The criteria? Ideally, these will be cheaper than a brand new Mazda MX-5.

Lotus Elise (S1, S2)

Prices from: £15k (S2), £18k (S1)

See also: Mk3 Toyota MR2, Porsche Boxster, Caterham Seven

On the properly dynamic end of the spectrum, as one of the best driver’s cars on this list, the Lotus Elise. This is a criminally underpriced car for what it is. Ultra lightweight, innovative, enormously satisfying to drive and exotic in both its looks and its constitution (we need not bang on more about that bonded extruded aluminium structure than we have already of late), it’s a bonafide evo icon.