Caterham CSR Twenty 2025 review – £80k for Caterham’s ultimate road car?

While the Project V signposts a silent, electrified future for Caterham, the new CSR Twenty is a celebration of the British sports car marque’s past and present. As well as celebrating the 20th anniversary of Caterham’s most sophisticated CSR chassis, this is also, per Caterham’s promise, the ‘most premium’ Seven ever. CEO Bob Laishley says it’s built for ‘longer distance road trips’. To look at both inside and out, it’s still every bit the bare-bones, insectoidal sports/track car that we know and love. How can it possibly meet that brief? We drove it rain, shine, on motorways and on proper roads, to find out.

A few special touches mark out the CSR Twenty against your usual Sevens. Notably, the two-tone Union Flag grille set within that 620-spec nose and the silver stripe running the length of the car. This Kinetic Grey and Dynamic Silver livery is standard, though you can add a load more colour should you desire. There are also new 15-inch ‘Vulcan’ five-spoke wheels that come wrapped in Toyo R888 rubber. Look closer and you’ll see the ‘CSR Twenty’ logo on the right rear wheelarch, itself featuring optional carbon shield plates.

The CSR Twenty exclusively uses the wide body and is as easy a Caterham to fold yourself into as they get. That’s not saying much, especially with the canvas roof buttoned in place. If weather conditions allow (warm and dry is better for those tyres, too), the roof being off makes everything much easier, as you lower yourself two-footed into the footwell. Familiar in-depth Caterham rituals remain, like raising and lowering the roof and making sure your harness straps are within reach before you’re seated. Adjust accordingly and buckle in.

Inside, reminders you’re in a CSR Twenty are aplenty. Soft, spongy leather and alcantara trim lines the central tunnel and seats. There’s thicker carpeting and an exotic satin carbonfibre dash, to which tactile toggle switches and your vital dials are attached. A numbered CSR Twenty plaque sits between the seats, while there are logos on the five-speed gear shifter and the dials ahead of the driver. Look out through the windscreen over the leather Momo wheel (alcantara optional) and you see the sculpted carbonfibre wheel fairings hiding the track-biased tyres from view. At night, the standard LED lights are welcome too.