GBS Zero review – a convincing Caterham alternative?

It might look like a Caterham from a distance, but it isn’t. It’s a GBS, which stands for Great British Sports Cars. The Ollerton factory in which it’s built sits amid pretty, rolling countryside, and some nice roads, in Nottinghamshire. To learn more, we paid a visit in addtion to driving a GBS Zero on road and track.

‘It’s about taking the Lotus Seven concept and bringing it right up to date,’ says director Richard Hall. The Zero has double-wishbone independent suspension all-round and is longer, wider and roomier than a traditional Seven. It still has a steel tubular spaceframe but with stressed aluminium sections making it akin to a semi-monocoque. Hall says it’s more than two-thirds stiffer than an equivalent Caterham.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Zero is now in its ‘Gen 2’ evolution. Its shape is instantly recognisable as a Seven, albeit a little more square-cut and broad-shouldered. Drag-fighting aerodynamics are incorporated into its design: there’s a fully flat floor with a generous diffuser that starts just behind the seats, a splitter moulded into the nose and aerodynamic surfaces for the front cycle wings, refined in the wind tunnel at MIRA.

Customers can choose more traditionally shaped wings if they prefer. ‘People say the Seven is like a brick, but you can knock the corners off a brick,’ Hall smiles.

Various engines have been placed in the Zero over the years – many have the 2-litre Ford Zetec – but today GBS offers the 2.5-litre Ford Duratec as its primary powerplant, with a five-speed Mazda gearbox. It also offers an option catering for Mazda MX-5 engines, a popular choice particularly for kit-build cars.