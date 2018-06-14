It’s been too long since I drove an early car to give a detailed appraisal of how the AP1 and AP2 compare, but what I can say is this car offers more connection and less twitchiness than admittedly faded memories had me expect. On a warm, dry road you’ve got plenty of reassurance that the car will stick, even if you still haven’t got truly detailed steering feel. However, there are times – mainly in cool, damp conditions – when there are hints of the spiky original. It’s best to treat the S2000 with care on slippery tarmac.

Much of this is because there’s a slight resistance to the steering, like a piece of elastic being slowly stretched. It’s quick- witted, but there’s a slight stickiness to the initial inputs, and because of that lack of feel at the point of turning in, you often put more load into the front end (the outside front in particular) than you intend or realise. With less margin left than you think, any subsequent use of the throttle mid-corner to adjust the attitude of the car brings a greater change than you’re expecting.

What it requires you to do is build a sense of what’s happening where tyres meet tarmac. But you can only do this by combining the fragmented and sometimes patchy feedback you get from the front wheels, the steering wheel, the rear wheels and the seat of your pants. For a while it’s a bit like making a jigsaw without the benefit of a picture to work to, but stick at it and slowly the S2000’s intentions become more clear, at which point you can explore the limits of grip and traction without feeling like you’re one step behind the car.

What you come to appreciate is that the S2000 relies on the right road for the driving experience to crystallise into Honda’s vision of what a no-nonsense sports car should be. Awkwardly paced traffic ruthlessly exposes the lack of torque – overtaking slower cars requires much forward planning, patience and effort – but if you get a clear run the S2000 enters a zone few cars can get close to. There’s a race car focus and steely resolve about the way it chases revs. Second, third and fourth gears have tremendous reach, certainly enough to string most corners together, and the noise that engine makes when working fit to burst is something otherworldly. If you’ve never been in an S2000 before you’d be shocked by the intensity that comes with such high revs and its furious work-rate.