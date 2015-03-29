There is no driving experience quite like a Seven. There are other minimal, bare-essentials sports cars, but there’s something utterly unique about the simplicity-to-the-max two-seater by Caterham.

All Sevens are pretty wonderful things, but the variants awarded five stars in The Knowledge are the Ford Duratec-engined 360, 420 and 620 models, along with the out-of-production Rover K-series and Ford Sigma-powered Supersport, Superlight R300 and R500.

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In 2015, Caterham renamed its range according to each variant’s power-to-weight ratio, and offered a choice of two equipment packs: S for Street, with carpets, leather, windscreen and softer suspension, and R for Race, with limited-slip diff, race seats, lighter flywheel and other upgrades. First time I drove a Seven, it was the 1.6-litre 270S. And I didn’t quite get it. I’d read so much about the Seven’s magic that I expected it would be a life-changing experience when I finally got behind its tiny steering wheel, but a quick loop on some local roads wasn’t quite enough for it to get under my skin.

But when I had a 310S for several days – on road and on track, solo and with appreciative friends on board, feeling it communicate its limits or just ambling along slowly, letting the surroundings sink in – it all clicked. Some of my best driving experiences and memories since have been made in Sevens, and the ‘evo25’ 420R we ran for a long-term test in 2023-24 is one of my favourite road (and track) cars I’ve ever driven.

And the 420 Cup – the acid green car pictured here – is perhaps the most fun road-legal track car ever made. This is the hairiest model Caterham makes, short of its full-blown 420 race car, with a race-spec sequential gearbox and adjustable dampers. It’s lapped Anglesey faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder on evo’s leaderboard, yet its greatest strength is how unintimidating it is to drive. Getting back into its (heated!) carbon seats for this shoot is a reminder of just how quickly it puts you at ease. The gearbox is a joy – back to change up, forward to change down, and you can keep the throttle pinned on upshifts thanks to an ignition-cut function (similar to the one in the McLaren 675LT, in fact). The 210bhp 2-litre engine loves to rev, and with the adjustable dampers taking just a few seconds to twist by hand, you can play with it and dial in a setup that’s just so, which is part of the fun – but even left in its baseline setup this is still a brilliantly rewarding, balanced, malleable car to drive quickly. It’s fun to watch senior staff writers Sam Jenkins and Yousuf Ashraf experience the Cup for the first time, too, and see them falling under its spell.