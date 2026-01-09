Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR is the 911 GT3 RS of hot hatchbacks

While European car manufacturers despair at meagre electric crossover sales having dispensed with the legacy models people actually want, Toyota has stayed diverse, still offering with what it's known for. To that end it's launched another special version of its brilliant hot hatch. Meet the Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Limited to 200 units - 100 for Japan with the rest destined for as yet unconfirmed European markets - the Morizo RR is the result of Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda competing in 2025’s N24 race in an eight-speed auto GR Yaris with Rookie Racing and deciding to push the road car it was based on to another level of special. Similar to Porsche’s Andreas Prueninger taking a 911 GT3 and creating the RS. Kind of.

The three-cylinder turbocharged 1.6-litre engine remains untouched to produce 276bhp and 288lb ft of torque, and the ratios within the eight-speed auto are the same as in the regular car. Where Toyota Gazoo Racing and Rookie Racing (who run the N24 Yaris and have helped with the development of the road car) have been busy is under the GR Yaris’ three-door body.

There are new dampers bespoke to the Morizo RR designed to improve on-road performance on more undulating surfaces such as the Nürburgring. Which also means they should work well in the UK. The electric power steering has also been upgraded to match the car’s new chassis behaviour.