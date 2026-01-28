The Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance is exactly as described: a GR Yaris with an aero package to increase its performance on both road and track. It’s not a special limited edition, but rather a second continuous production variant to be offered alongside the regular GR Yaris that we know and love.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the UK, however, the Aero Performance will be the only GR Yaris model available this year. Toyota can only bring a small batch of GR Yaris cars to Britain annually and the 2026 allocation – which sees deliveries beginning in March – will all be Aero Performance versions.

The upgraded aero comprises six new modifications. The most obvious is the generously portioned rear wing, which is manually adjustable in three stages from near-flat through mid to its steepest angle, with five degrees of difference between each. The aluminium bonnet has grown a reshaped power bulge with an integrated grille, to help get heat out of the engine bay during sustained hard driving. A more subtle tweak to the front lip spoiler helps reduce front-end lift, and outlet ducts on the trailing edge of the GR Yaris’s distinctive flared front wheelarches help reduce pressure in the wheel wells.

Slats in the rear bumper provide an extra exit point for air flowing under the car, reducing the drag coefficient. Out of sight, and also tidying up airflow at the rear, is a flat floor covering beneath the fuel tank area. Hiroyuki Yamada, engineer and project general manager for the GR Yaris, tells evo that each of the aero upgrades has come from motorsport and hands-on track testing.