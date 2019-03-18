Mercedes-Benz didn’t start the hot hatchback game off particularly well with the original A45 AMG. It was certainly powerful, trading blows with the Audi RS3 for the title of hottest hot hatchback, but it was too inert to be considered a truly great performance car. The same cannot be said for the latest A45 S though, as this model is as far removed from its predecessor as you could possibly imagine.

Gone is the harsh wooden-like suspension and numb steering, in their place a supple feel and an interactive chassis when the right modes are selected. With more power under the bonnet (415bhp), it’s even faster than its predecessor, too.

In some ways, the A45’s adjustability and rear-led balance feels more like an old Mitsubishi Evo than a conventional hot hatch, and when the road allows, it’s hard not to become absorbed in the ferocity of that engine. A shame, that like so many other hot hatches, its days are numbered, with Mercedes not set to replace the A-class at all.

‘Once you start trusting it you can add more aggression to your driving and the A45 gives you more options. Turn in hard on the brakes and there’s a sense of mobility at the rear, and with the revs up high you can carry this attitude through as you jump back on the power, straighten the wheel and fire onto the next straight. Suddenly you realise how the A45 wants to behave and how rewarding it can be – it just takes a bit more time to get there.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer

Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG A45 S

The Mercedes-AMG A45 enjoys what is a rare thing in the hot hatch space these days: a direct rival. The Audi RS3 has recently undergone a significant update, with a new torque-splitter differential at the rear for some welcome adjustability in its driving dynamics. The best indirect rival? Front-driven it may be, but the Civic Type R is unmatched in its capability but also its intensity.

