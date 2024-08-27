Abarth 695 (2012-2024) review – why we’ll miss Italy’s Mini Cooper S rival
The Abarth 695 (and all Abarth 500s in fact) have a sense of humour the hot hatch segment will sorely miss
It felt like Abarth’s Fiat 500-based hot hatch had been around forever (because it had – the first Abarth 500 arrived in 2008), but production has now finally come to a close. Climbing into one now feels like stepping into the not-so-distant past. To put things into context, the first Abarth 500 went up against the Mk1 Suzuki Swift Sport at launch, and we’ve been through three generations of Swift since then. Yes, three.
So as the 595 and 695 are put to rest and focus shifts towards their EV successor, the 500e, is the petrol Abarth the ultimate refresher of what a small hot hatch should be, or does it feel hopelessly out of date? A go in the last of the line limited-run 695 75 Anniversario edition, as well as long-term testing an Abarth 695C provided some clues.
Abarth 695 in detail
All the way back in 2015, perhaps the most special Abarth 500 derivative, the 695 Biposto, was introduced. This 190bhp track attack special featured the options of Sabelt carbon-backed seats and an exposed-linkage Bacci Romano dog-ring gearbox – a rare one unsurprisingly, given it added £8000 to the price and had a very short service life… Some of the most famous 695 derivatives were the Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari and Maserati Editions (499 made) of 2009 and 2012. The Tributo Ferrari followed a 200-car run of Ferrari dealer edition Abarth 500s, which were famously sent to Ferrari’s retailers as fleet vehicles.
The name 695 was fully deployed as a flagship model for 2016, with cosmetic tweaks and a parpier exhaust for the facelifted 178bhp flagship. The 695C was also available, with a roll-back fabric top allowing it to split the difference between hatch and full-on convertible. There was also the Rivale, a more luxurious take on the little Abarth. Versions like the Esseesse came with a 12-way adjustable rear wing, that could be angled at up to 60 degrees for up to 42kg of downforce at 124mph.
More reviews
In-depth reviews
Long term tests
Reviews
The 75 Anniversario edition was the 2024 niche special edition to quite literally end all (the many) Abarth 500, 595 and 695 niche special editions. Just 1368 were made (referencing the capacity of the engine and marking it out as a farewell to internal combustion, too.) It followed 2021’s Essesse Collector’s Edition (1390 made) and 2022’s Tributo 131 Rally (695 made) and 2017’s XSR Yamaha (1390 made) to name just a few. Indeed, Fiat has been known to chuck these out based on tenuous links, but Abarth’s 75th anniversary was an occasion worth commemorating.
The Anniversario is standard 695 in terms of its mechanical makeup, but it did combine Abarth’s Record Monza exhaust and a bold black-and-gold colour scheme, including a giant gold scorpion on the roof, with the standard 695 recipe.
Power in the 695 75 Anniversario comes courtesy of the standard 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine, boosted by a Garrett turbo to 178bhp and 184lb ft, sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission (though an automated manual was an option on other 695s). You can’t actually turn the traction control off in the 695, nor does it come standard with a limited-slip diff – that’s the preserve of wild old Abarth Biposto.
As consolation, the Abarth gets a TTC (Torque Transfer Control) system which brakes the inside wheel to control wheelspin, rather than just cutting the power. Braking is by Brembo four-piston callipers clamping 305mm discs at the front.
Driving the Abarth 695
Even the most cynical observer would have to admit that the Abarth is a charming thing to look at, full of attitude. The interior feels cheap in places but pretty racy, too. When was the last time you saw a supermini with carbon-backed buckets? There’s Alcantara covering the dash and flashes of carbon on the wheel too. The ergonomics are a struggle, though – you’ll search for a seat height adjuster in vain, and there’s no reach adjustment on the wheel. The pedal box is awkwardly close and on a long drive you’ll lose feeling in your left leg after a while. That’s if the choppy ride hasn’t got to you first.
The 695 is firm. Really firm. On bumpy surfaces it hops and skips along on its Koni Frequency Selective Dampers, following every contour of the road. If you’re in the mood it’s tolerable and can suit the lively nature of the car, but it lacks fluidity and never fully settles.
That’s not to say there isn’t any fun to be had in pinging the Anniversario along the road. Its size and four-square stance give it a sense of agility and plenty of room to play with in your lane, and the engine is a constant source of torque, parping, whooshing noises that you can summon with the throttle. This isn’t a lag-free turbo motor but one that builds to a rush in the mid range, and you need to anticipate your throttle inputs to hit boost at the right moment out of corners. Further up the tacho it starts to sound breathy before butting into a soft limiter at just over 6000rpm, a little earlier than you naturally expect.
The shift action of the five-speed ’box isn’t the sweetest, but the light throw means you can flick it quickly around the gate to keep the motor in its sweet zone. Do so and the 695 is a genuinely fast little car, punching up the road with the wheel tugging at your hands. It feels livelier again if you press the Sport button, which sharpens the engine response considerably and seems to condense the throttle curve to the first half of the pedal’s travel. There’s more progression in normal mode, making it easier to modulate around the boost and work against the traction control.
If you drive to the limits of the front end you can feel the TTC system working subtly as you apply the power mid-corner, holding the car a little tighter through to the exit. Be more aggressive and the Abarth defaults to a nose-led balance, and an aggressive lift or trailing brake does nothing to change that. Given how energetic the rest of the car feels, it’s a shame that there isn’t the ability to influence the balance through a corner.
Instead, the Abarth responds best to a calmer driving style. With more measured inputs the traction control intervenes more subtly and you focus on carrying momentum and smoothly bleeding on and off the brakes (that have solid feel and progression). Even when you relax in this way the infectious energy remains, and the Abarth still puts a smile on your face.
Abarth 695C long-term test
By Richard Meaden
You know the old motoring journalist cliché about great cars feeling right in the first 200 metres? Well, the Abarth 695 ain’t that. The driving position seems too high, your feet land strangely on the pedals, and the steering wheel only adjusts for rake when what you crave is more reach. Far from feeling right, it feels wrong before you’ve turned a wheel. That’s the bad news.
The good news is the Abarth is such a boisterous character that those negative first impressions are soon blown away, with a generous blast of turbo boost and a flatulent parp from the exhaust. Personality counts for a lot in small, sporty cars and the 695 has it in spades. In fact, it’s a riot. It's just a shame it's been replaced by an electric alternative...
I have to confess I was less than familiar with the Abarth model line-up. I’ve seen plenty of Competizione versions, and lusted after the rare-as-rocking-horse-muck Biposto for years, but the 695C Turismo was a new one on me.
The ‘695’ means it has 178bhp and 184lb ft, delivered with surprising gusto by Fiat’s stalwart 1.4-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder. The ‘C’ bit refers to the roll-back roof, which prompts inevitable ‘hairdresser’ jibes from my colleagues (and, in a somewhat meta twist of irony, my own hairdresser) but promises some fresh-air fun. As for the Turismo bit, it means the vibe is a bit more grown-up and not quite as obviously racy as the Competizione.
The interior is an econo-plush mix of cheap plastics for the dash and door panels, with quilted leather upholstery and a few square inches of Alcantara. There’s even some carbonfibre on the steering wheel. The infotainment (with CarPlay) is neat and easy to navigate, while the Beats hi-fi has some surprising heft and a pleasing tone. My old bones mourn the lack of heated seats, but given the 695 has its roots in a simple city car, it has a decent array of mod cons.
An exploratory opening of the electrically operated roof reveals a smooth and neat mechanism. It stops at three stages: the first just above your head, the second above the rear seats, the third taking it and the rear window down to the top of the rear scuttle. It looks a bit pram-like and eats into luggage space – the bootlid flips up to reveal a narrow, rectangular aperture – but it’s all too easy to be sniffy about convertibles. Right up until the sun comes out and you find yourself enjoying not having a roof.
The driving position takes some adapting to, but once you learn to pull yourself one notch closer to the wheel it’s not so bad. Deputy ed James Taylor describes it as feeling like you’re sitting at an upright piano, which is uncannily accurate. I’ve done a few long trips in it now and can confirm that, contrary to expectations, it’s easy to settle in and stay comfortable.
The ride is busy and lacks a bit of wheel travel, but considering the disgraceful state of Northamptonshire’s roads it does pretty well. Rollin’ on 17s means there’s less choice when it comes to tyres; something reflected in the Michelin Pilot Sport 3 rubber. Wintry weather means that even when it’s dry the tarmac is cold, which highlights the 695’s boosty power delivery. Full throttle freely breaks traction in the first two gears, and sometimes gives a flare of revs in third. The non-switchable traction control reins things in nicely, so it’s not as unruly as it might sound. I actually quite enjoy the fact it’s a little bit too torquey for its own good, as it adds to the fun when you decide to go for it. I suspect I’ll wish I could switch the TC off once the weather improves, but for now it’s fine.
Handling-wise it’s sharp but safe, with a nose-led balance that lets you know when you’re pushing the front end (or your luck) too hard. It’s eminently chuckable in the dry, but I’m a little wary of the nose washing wide in the wet. A bit more steering feel would help, but I suspect confidence will rise with ambient temperatures come the spring.
What else to say? Sport mode is my default. Partly because it adds weight (probably a bit too much) to the otherwise overly light steering, but mostly because it gives the engine a much fiercer delivery. It also opens up the quad(!) exhausts with spectacular/anti-social results. Imagine a Chihuahua with the bark of a Rottweiler and you’ve got the picture. Having cut my teeth on a highly modified Mini, the 695’s anarchic and wholly infectious desire to bomb down any given road in fervent style is a welcome elixir.
Abarth 695 values and buying guide
The 75 Anniversario’s £32,930 starting price when new meant the petrol-powered Abarth hot hatch departed as an expensive little car. Mind you, it was one of the last holdouts, following in the tyre tracks of the already-departed Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20 N. Happily, used prices are much more palatable – early 695s start from less than £10,000. On the other end of the scale, the ultra-special two-seat Bipostos have held money well, commanding no less than £20,000.
You’re going to want to make sure your chosen Abarth, whether a 695, 595 or 500, has good service and MOT history. Cambelt and water pump change intervals should have been studiously adhered to. Listen for squeaks and clunks from the suspension – the dampers and bushings of stiff-riding Abarths live a particularly hard life. Look out for corrosion on the rear torsion beam, too.
Specs
|Engine
|In-line 4-cyl, 1368cc, turbo
|Power
|178bhp @ 5500
|Torque
|184lb ft @ 3000
|Weight
|1035kg
|Power-to-weight
|172bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|6.7sec
|Top speed
|140mph