It felt like Abarth’s Fiat 500-based hot hatch had been around forever (because it had – the first Abarth 500 arrived in 2008), but production has now finally come to a close. Climbing into one now feels like stepping into the not-so-distant past. To put things into context, the first Abarth 500 went up against the Mk1 Suzuki Swift Sport at launch, and we’ve been through three generations of Swift since then. Yes, three.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So as the 595 and 695 are put to rest and focus shifts towards their EV successor, the 500e, is the petrol Abarth the ultimate refresher of what a small hot hatch should be, or does it feel hopelessly out of date? A go in the last of the line limited-run 695 75 Anniversario edition, as well as long-term testing an Abarth 695C provided some clues.

Abarth 695 in detail

All the way back in 2015, perhaps the most special Abarth 500 derivative, the 695 Biposto, was introduced. This 190bhp track attack special featured the options of Sabelt carbon-backed seats and an exposed-linkage Bacci Romano dog-ring gearbox – a rare one unsurprisingly, given it added £8000 to the price and had a very short service life… Some of the most famous 695 derivatives were the Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari and Maserati Editions (499 made) of 2009 and 2012. The Tributo Ferrari followed a 200-car run of Ferrari dealer edition Abarth 500s, which were famously sent to Ferrari’s retailers as fleet vehicles.

The name 695 was fully deployed as a flagship model for 2016, with cosmetic tweaks and a parpier exhaust for the facelifted 178bhp flagship. The 695C was also available, with a roll-back fabric top allowing it to split the difference between hatch and full-on convertible. There was also the Rivale, a more luxurious take on the little Abarth. Versions like the Esseesse came with a 12-way adjustable rear wing, that could be angled at up to 60 degrees for up to 42kg of downforce at 124mph.