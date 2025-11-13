Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Cupra Leon VZ TCR is a 321bhp VW Golf GTI Edition 50 fighter

The most hardcore Leon since the Sub8 of a decade ago comes with removable rear seats

by: Ethan Jupp
13 Nov 2025
Cupra Leon VZ TCR

Cupra is turning up the wick on its Leon hot hatch with the new more powerful, limited-edition VZ and VZ TCR models, the latter looking very much like Cupra’s answer to Volkswagen’s hardcore Golf GTI Edition 50 and the most hardcore Leon since the Sub8.

Power is up with the EA888 turbocharged four-cylinder engine that ordinarily produces 296bhp in the Cupra Leon hatch (and incidentally, the Volkswagen Golf R) up to 321bhp – a dead ringer for the new ultra hardcore Golf GTI Edition 50 but not quite the heady heights of the 328bhp four-wheel drive estate. Torque is also the same as the Golf and the Cupra Leon estate at 310lb ft. The 0-62mph time is 5.6sec, on the way to an unrestricted but thus far unspecified top speed.

The Leon VZ TCR, like the Golf, also retains its front-wheel drive, with unspecified wider 245-section ‘performance’ tyres, while the chassis has been ‘fine-tuned for racing precision’. Details haven’t been clarified which begs the question, does the Leon feature the same chassis tweaks as the Golf – increased spring rates, negative camber enabling uprights, stiffer bushings and so on? We’ll update once we have an answer.

Cupra Leon VZ TCR

Such hardcore changes would certainly be in-keeping with what’s going on inside. The VZ TCR will be available with the option of removing the rear seats to allow the use of four-strap harnesses to go with the Cup bucket seats we’re already familiar with. In their place, a strut bar with a net, Golf Clubsport S style. On the outside it’s recognisable by its larger spoiler, tweaked diffuser, aggressive skirts and enlarged splitter. There are distinctive new wheels too.

The VZ TCR gets its name from and is a tribute to Cupra’s racing efforts in the TCR series, with championship titles across the European, UK, Mexican and French incarnations of the series. As such, the VZ TCR road car will be recognisable by a race-inspired livery, with a large copper-stripped Cupra logo running down the side, as well as the aero upgrades.

The VZ TCR will be a limited-run model with just 499 cars being made. It’ll arrive after the ‘standard’ VZ is introduced in Q1 2026, which gets the extra power but not the aggressive tyres, interior options, chassis tweaks or exterior changes, of which 1500 will be made. No pricing details have been disclosed but we can assume they'll be priced higher than the current top-spec £48,300 Cupra Leon VZ3.

