Inside, the centre console, dash and door panels were refreshed over the pre-facelift. So too was the infotainment, which is controlled by a larger, 12.9-inch touchscreen, which on first acquaintance gives you that feeling you get when you visit a friend’s house and discover they’ve bought a new TV that’s a size too big for their living room. It soon starts to feel right-sized though, and – crucially – the software has had a makeover too, to rid it of the gripes and gremlins of the previous system. And it’s good news so far: a month in, I’ve no complaints.

Another issue is fixed with the introduction of backlighting for the temperature and volume sliders that sit beneath the central screen, so now you can actually see what you’re prodding at after dark – particularly handy for passengers less familiar with the layout. And here’s another improvement: the steering wheel has gained the satellite mode button that the hatchback was previously cruelly denied, so there’s no more laborious poking around the touchscreen menus to switch between modes.

Best of all, though, are the new ‘Cup’ bucket seats. Carbonfibre-backed and generous of bolster, they hold you snugly in place and look fabulous. Well, mostly – the speckled sportswear vibe of the central panels may not be to all tastes, but you can’t see that when you’re sitting in them.

To get said seats you need to spec the top-level VZ3 trim, which takes the Leon 300’s £43,775 starting price up to £49,675, but you also gain 19-inch black and copper alloys, upgraded Akebono front brakes (six-piston calipers with 375mm discs), Intelligent Park Assist and a 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system. Our car adds two further options to this: the aforementioned matt paint (£2035) and a panoramic sunroof (£890). I think I might have skipped the latter if I had specced the car, because having the front half of the roof in glossy glass clashes with the stealth-fighter effect of the matt paint elsewhere. People seem to like big skylights in cars, though, and I will admit it brings some welcome extra greylight into the cabin during these dreary winter days.

All in, then, you’re looking at a hot hatch that costs well over £50,000 here. But it is a particularly well-equipped one, which should see the Leon more ready than ever to take on its rivals. As I write, KY74 JTX has just completed its running-in mileage, so next month we’ll start to put that to the test.

Total mileage 899 Mileage this month 631 Costs this month £0 mpg this month 33.2

This story was first featured in evo issue 330.