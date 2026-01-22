Self-explanatorily, it pays tribute to the French driver’s ninth WEC Drivers’ title, won behind the wheel of the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team’s GR Yaris Rally1 car. He won six rallies on his way to scooping the 2025 championship at the final round, equalling fellow Frenchman Sébastien Loeb’s record number of titles.

The new special edition has been unveiled as an ‘under-development prototype’ at a ceremony at the Monaco harbour, rather than as a finished model. The final car will be limited to 200 units worldwide, with half of them destined for the European market.

This isn’t the first Ogier Edition Yaris: also at Monte Carlo in 2024, Toyota revealed a GR Yaris Ogier Edition and a GR Yaris Rovanperä edition (named after Ogier’s then-team mate Kalle Rovanperä), with special spoilers, trim and driving modes, limited to 100 cars each. This new Ogier 9x World Champion Edition is based upon the latest Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance, a new model with special aerodynamic surfaces.

Similarly to the previous specials, the Ogier 9x Edition has two special modes for the GR Yaris all-wheel drive system. The regular Track mode is replaced with ‘Seb’ mode, which splits torque 40:60 front to rear. The regular Gravel mode is replaced with ‘Morizo’ mode (named after Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s track-driving alter ego), which locks drive to the front and rear wheels under acceleration.

Exterior paintwork is a new Black Gravite colour, similar to that used on Toyota’s 2026 competition car liveries, with vinyl graphics on the lower door and rear wing. The wheels are finished in a matching matte black. Brake calipers are blue, and a small French tricolour graphic flanks the Toyota badge on the nose.

Biggest change inside is a redesigned switch layout for the steering wheel, based on the GR Yaris Rally2 competition car. The wheel itself has a smaller diameter than standard. No missing the vertical handbrake, too, a feature of the GR Yaris Aero Performance but finished with a different leather trim for the Ogier model. Red, blue and grey stitching on the steering wheel continues the tricolour theme.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.