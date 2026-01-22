Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Toyota GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier edition is a rally car for the road

Toyota has chosen the season-opening 2026 Monte Carlo rally to reveal a new special edition of the GR Yaris. It’s one with a very long name: the Toyota GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

by: James Taylor
22 Jan 2026
Toyota GR Yaris Sebastien Ogier 9 World Champion Edition13

Self-explanatorily, it pays tribute to the French driver’s ninth WEC Drivers’ title, won behind the wheel of the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team’s GR Yaris Rally1 car. He won six rallies on his way to scooping the 2025 championship at the final round, equalling fellow Frenchman Sébastien Loeb’s record number of titles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new special edition has been unveiled as an ‘under-development prototype’ at a ceremony at the Monaco harbour, rather than as a finished model. The final car will be limited to 200 units worldwide, with half of them destined for the European market. 

> Toyota GR Yaris review – the modern homologation special gets even better

This isn’t the first Ogier Edition Yaris: also at Monte Carlo in 2024, Toyota revealed a GR Yaris Ogier Edition and a GR Yaris Rovanperä edition (named after Ogier’s then-team mate Kalle Rovanperä), with special spoilers, trim and driving modes, limited to 100 cars each. This new Ogier 9x World Champion Edition is based upon the latest Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance, a new model with special aerodynamic surfaces. 

Similarly to the previous specials, the Ogier 9x Edition has two special modes for the GR Yaris all-wheel drive system. The regular Track mode is replaced with ‘Seb’ mode, which splits torque 40:60 front to rear. The regular Gravel mode is replaced with ‘Morizo’ mode (named after Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s track-driving alter ego), which locks drive to the front and rear wheels under acceleration.

Toyota GR Yaris Sebastien Ogier 9 World Champion Edition13

Exterior paintwork is a new Black Gravite colour, similar to that used on Toyota’s 2026 competition car liveries, with vinyl graphics on the lower door and rear wing. The wheels are finished in a matching matte black. Brake calipers are blue, and a small French tricolour graphic flanks the Toyota badge on the nose.

Biggest change inside is a redesigned switch layout for the steering wheel, based on the GR Yaris Rally2 competition car. The wheel itself has a smaller diameter than standard. No missing the vertical handbrake, too, a feature of the GR Yaris Aero Performance but finished with a different leather trim for the Ogier model. Red, blue and grey stitching on the steering wheel continues the tricolour theme. 

Pricing is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR is the 911 GT3 RS of hot hatchbacks
Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR
News

Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR is the 911 GT3 RS of hot hatchbacks

Limited run GR Yaris Morizo RR was inspired by its Nürburging 24 hour performance and championed by the company boss.
9 Jan 2026
Toyota GR Yaris Fast Fleet test – living with the homologation hot hatch
evo Fast Fleet Toyota GR Yaris
Long term tests

Toyota GR Yaris Fast Fleet test – living with the homologation hot hatch

GR’s hot hatch made a welcome return to our fleet, this time without the Circuit Pack. So, is the standard spec all you need in its pre-facelift form?
15 Oct 2025
The Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance coming to the UK after all
Toyota GR Yaris with aero pack
News

The Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance coming to the UK after all

The GR Yaris Aero Performance will be coming to the UK it turns out, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny
1 Oct 2025
Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?
Hot hatch test
Group tests

Audi RS3 v Toyota GR Yaris v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – which is the best AWD hyper hatch?

We pit the Audi RS3 against the Toyota GR Yaris and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in a battle of the AWD super hatches on the road and track. Which comes out…
25 May 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Maserati GT2 Stradale review – can Modena best the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?
Maserati GT2 Stradale
Reviews

Maserati GT2 Stradale review – can Modena best the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

Maserati’s GT2 Stradale might look like a race track refugee but this supercar is at its best on the road
20 Jan 2026
The anatomy of a top-class Dakar-winning racer: Dacia Sandrider
Dacia Sandrider
Features

The anatomy of a top-class Dakar-winning racer: Dacia Sandrider

The Dacia Sandrider is a £1million, Prodrive-built Rally-Raid special that now has an outright Dakar Rally win under its belt. We dissect it
19 Jan 2026
Caterham Project V is delayed, but a running prototype is finally here
Caterham Project V
News

Caterham Project V is delayed, but a running prototype is finally here

Caterham’s new age electric coupe is now officially behind schedule, but the first running prototype has now been unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon
13 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content