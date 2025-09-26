£3m donuts, police joyrides and a Ferrari Enzo (almost) in a ditch

For me, the real highlight was always the group tests. Bloody hell we used to drive fast. Hanging on to the back of the group was in equal parts fascinating, challenging and terrifying. Every car was driven on the door handles. For example, I vividly remember following the unlikely combination of John Barker and a Toyota Yaris T‑Sport (105bhp, 118mph, £11,995) back from a shoot for a good couple of hundred miles in a Peugeot 106 GTi. In all that distance I don’t think we took a breath from absolute maximum attack. Well, maybe John did. But for a relatively inexperienced Bov in a super-sharp Peugeot hot hatch it was a wild ride. There were several other cars in the convoy and later somebody said to me, ‘Well, I think you passed the test.’ Who’d have thought clinging on to the rear bumper of a Yaris could decide the fate of a hopeful young writer for the most exciting car magazine on the planet?

So, my best memory has to be a group test. And it has to be in north Wales. Probably on those soaring, epic roads now ruined by average-speed cameras. (Perhaps the only detrimental thing evo has done for the car-loving community is making these roads widely known. For that, I think we all have heavy hearts.) And it can’t involve a Yaris! No, despite adoring hot hatches, the very best days are the pinch-yourself ones that often involve truly special cars. The most special of all? It has to be the gathering of 288 GTO, F40, F50 and Enzo back in issue 064. What a surreal few days…

The Enzo, very much the latest and greatest at the time, turned up on a giant transporter, which somehow slid into a ditch. Luckily, the car was undamaged. The owner couldn’t make the dates so just gave us the car for a few days to enjoy. The F50 we had for two weeks as its owner was travelling on business. Two weeks. Can you imagine? The 288 GTO was supplied by friends in the industry. It arrived the next day with much fanfare. By which I mean several donuts in a bumpy, puddle-strewn layby. We couldn’t quite believe the sight of a precious GTO being driven like a hire car, but it set the tone for a few days of testing these cars to the fullest. Len, the owner of the F40, was a good sport, too. We all knew this was going to be a special event.