Are classic cars as good as we remember them?

The first evo Eras test was special. Perfect roads, crisp spring weather and a chance to get under the skin of six ’80s icons, cars my more senior colleagues earned their road-testing stripes in. Being evo’s resident whippersnapper, I’d be driving them all for the first time, and finding out whether the good old days really were as rosy as Dickie, John and Peter remembered. Turns out they might have been; I don’t think I’ve ever seen them smile so much on a shoot.

I assumed driving these cars would be more a novelty than a thrill, and while it’s true none of them deliver the mouth-drying moments modern stuff can, they’re demanding and rewarding in a different sense. Getting the best from them takes effort and skill, and you don’t need to drive fast for their characters to present themselves. The idiosyncrasies are right at the surface and totally colour the driving experience. It makes for a refreshing change of pace.

It took me some time to really get the appeal, but that’s probably because my first run out was in the 20V Quattro – a charming car but the most aloof of the group, with slow, squidgy responses and not much feedback and noise to make up for it. But then I had fabulous drives in the others. The E30 M3 was wonderfully poised and precise, the 205 GTI was a rattly, buzzing box of joy and the Mk1 MR2 was an absolute delight. My favourite car of the test in fact. It captured why we love small mid-engined sports cars with a fine, delicate touch and wacky 8-bit design that made you smile every time you climbed in.