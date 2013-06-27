Nothing summed up the hedonistic more-is-more spirit of the ’80s better than the Ferrari Testarossa, a car that did not feature in the pages of evo until issue 185 in 2013. The ‘redhead’ was named for the crimson cam covers of the Testarossa’s engine, a thoroughly reworked version of the Berlinetta Boxer’s flat-12.

Making its debut at the 1984 Paris show, what Ferrari called ‘the world’s most powerful and most luxurious Gran Turismo car’ would serve in the brand’s lineup for 12 years in various forms.

In 1991 Testraossa became 512 TR, then in 1994 512 TR became 512M, before the all-new 550 Maranello took over in 1996 to begin a long-serving dynasty of front-mid-engined V12 Ferrari grand tourers that continues today with the 12 Cilindri.

History and specs

The original Testarossa is the icon, though. Peak power was 385bhp courtesy of a 4.9-litre flat-12 engine putting power to the rear wheels via a five-speed transmission. It's not a boxer as the cylinders don't actually have individual crankpins – it’s actually a 180-degree V. It was also mounted quite high atop the transmission and differential. The chassis was of a tubular steel design with double unequal-length wishbones, coil springs and telescopic dampers. The steering was unassisted.