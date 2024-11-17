I remember the first time I saw a TVR Griffith. It looked astounding, modern yet classic, like a traditional sports car that had been through a gemstone tumbler. It’s been years since I’ve been up close with one and as the garage door goes up, I’m in awe all over again, of the car that laid the foundations upon which the iconic TVR Sagaris and TVR Tuscan, among many others, built.

Great designs usually go through a process where they start out looking new and fresh, then become familiar and start to look a bit dated, and then, after about 20 years, they assume icon status. The Griff appears to have skipped the awkward bit in the middle and gone straight from new to icon. The name is on the lips of many in 2025 too, with the uncertainty around – or rather almost certain demise of – the new Griffith that was once set to be built and sold by a rejuvenated TVR.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The clean line of the faired-in headlamp set the tone for the rest of the design of the original Griff. There were no sharp edges to the body, no swage lines, no wheelarch brows, no visible door handles, even the rear number plate was lit from the back to reduce clutter. It was clever, too, in that the leading edges of the doors and the bonnet were overlapped, giving fewer panel gaps to finesse.

TVR Griffith history

In fact, I suspect that somewhere in a dusty, forgotten attic of the former TVR Engineering works on Bristol Avenue, Blackpool, is designer Damian McTaggart’s original styling sketch for the Griffith, ageing horribly; flat tyres, crusty alloys, headlamps lolling on the ends of their wires and bodywork crazed like the face of a 90-year-old Greek fisherman. The Picture of Damian’s Griff, if you will. Except that this landmark car in TVR’s history, credited to McTaggart, was a team effort, naturally involving enigmatic owner Peter Wheeler and, crucially, his right-hand man, engineer John Ravenscroft.