Debate runs rife as to the origins of the hot hatch. The Mini Cooper S dates all the way back to the 1960s, while Abarth were turning out mad little hatters as early as 1971, in the form of the A112. There’s a whole slew of machinery – Alfasud Ti, Simca 1100 Ti, Renault 5 Gordini – before the first car to go so mainstream as to take widespread credit as the first hot hatch, the Golf GTI, arrived in 1975.

For evo, though? In with a shout of being the first hot hatch in the form that we came to know, adore and now sorely miss, is the Peugeot 205 GTI. Certainly, it was a defining car of the increasingly performance car-crazed decade that was the 1980s. So performance car-crazed that a magazine by the imaginative name of Performance Car was launched to offer insight on them all. The GTI was a clear shoo-in for our recent evo Eras: 1980s test, reflecting on the cars that graced the first pages of our predecessor title.

Peugeot 205 GTI history

Launched in 1984, almost a decade on from the fabulous Golf of the same badge, the 205 GTI, in 1.6-litre form, the badge boastful that yes, this was a car that featured fuel injection. Just 105bhp doesn’t sound like much but the fact it was only charged with shunting 900kg up the road meant it was a brisk device, especially in the mid-1980s.