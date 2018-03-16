> Peugeot 205 Rallye (1988 - 1992): a featherweight homologation hatch

I can’t help but feel a bit partisan about this evo Icon. It was similarly hot the first time I ever saw one in the metal, queuing for the ferry at Portoferraio docks on the Isle of Elba. It was the summer of 1995, and the heat haze rose off the melting asphalt, merging with the pungent whiff of fish and heavy ship oil. It was too hot to move; too hot to breathe. There, amongst a long line of scruffy Fiats and comically decrepit Renaults, was a brand new, gleaming black, 106 Rallye, its cool young owner reclining in the driver’s seat, his attractive female companion looking bored alongside. It had those motorsport stripes, it had white steel wheels, and most importantly to a nerdy, rally-obsessed young bloke like me, it had an FIA homologation plaque under the bonnet that denoted the small production run of this vibrant little car was for the ultimate purpose: it was a homologation special. I knew there and then I had to have one, and, not too long afterwards, I did.

Then again, I already knew it was special, having devoured what information I could from the pages of Performance Car magazine, and not just first drives and group tests but also on the long-term test fleet, where then-editor (and current evo contributor) Brett Fraser ran a red example that in time he modified.

Designed for Group A and N rallying, the Series 1 Rallye picked up where the 205 Rallye left off. The latter was a car we never got officially in the UK (even though there was a cooking badge-engineered 205 of the same name over here). It used a specially downsized version of Peugeot’s new-for-the-’80s TU series engine to fit in the ‘up to 1300cc’ class. Known as the TU2, this oversquare four-cylinder, eight-valve motor first appeared in the Citroën AX Sport, but in the 205 Rallye was good for 102bhp when breathing through twin Weber DCO40 carbs. The featherweight Rallye (just 795kg!) became a legend, both on-road and in the hands of clubman rally competitors in Europe, so creating a replacement based on the 106 was an obvious path to take.