Best French cars – all-time greats from Alpine to Venturi

While the French may have struggled to compete with other countries when it comes to luxo-barges or supremely focused supersaloons, it has a long history of being able to finely hone and massage a great drive from the seemingly mundane. There’s a reason for that clichéd French farmer howling along an N-road at the wheel of an underpowered shopping hatch, and that’s the ability of French manufacturers to create great driver’s cars from quite ordinary machinery.

We’ve long been fans of Renaultsport hatches and in the 205 GTI you could quite happily argue that Peugeot perfected the hot hatch over three decades ago. But while there’s a huge back catalogue of French performance machinery to choose from, the country’s manufacturers are lagging behind these days. Renaultsport is no more with Alpine in its place, while Peugeot Sport is on hiatus, at least on the road, with its troubled 9X8 hypercar continuing to fly the be-lioned flag at Le Mans.

There are still plenty to choose from though and there are signs of electrified life coming out of Dieppe – in the R5 Renault has created perhaps the most desirable electric car yet made. Here follows a selectionof of France’s best ever efforts – both old and new – from the new Renault 5 and the sublime Alpine A110 R, to the Peugeot 205 GTI and Renaultsport Clio Trophy.

Best French cars

Alpine A110 GT

Prices from £66,170

Operating on the Lotus principle of adding lightness, Alpine’s A110 has been a stunning success. Its styling brings evocative memories of Alpines from days gone by without in any way seeming like a retro pastiche, and while its 1.8-litre ‘four’ might seem like a less than glamorous power plant, just under 296bhp in the GT is plenty to be getting on with when you’ve only got around 1120kg to haul around.