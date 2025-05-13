evo magazine latest issue – 334 on sale now

Issue 334 of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

What is the golden era of performance cars? In issue 334, we begin our quest to find out by testing a group of legendary ‘80s driving machines – from the Peugeot 205 GTI right up to the Ferrari Testarossa. In between there’s the Mk1 Toyota MR2, Audi Quattro 20V, BMW E30 M3 and Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, and we drove them all on some of the UK’s most spectacular driving roads to find out how they stack up all these years later. Spoiler: modern cars could learn a thing or two from the involvement and purity these retro icons deliver.

Speaking of retro, we also test Alfa Romeo’s new 33 Stradale in issue 334. A modern remake of the breathtaking, Scaglione-penned original from the ‘60s, the new Stradale marks Alfa Romeo’s return to building more bespoke, rarified creations, and does so in some style. But there’s substance too – the chassis and running gear are borrowed from our 2022 Car of the Year, the Maserati MC20. Does the driving experience live up to those exquisite looks? Our man James Taylor finds out.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we discover how Bentley’s new Continental GT Speed holds up against two other luxury grand tourers of the moment – the Aston Martin DB12 and Maserati GranTurismo. The Continental may now pack a hybrid system and even more weight (nearly 2.5 tons, if you’re asking), but it’s also the most powerful Bentley yet with a colossal 771bhp. A V8 still makes up most of that output, but does all that complexity hurt it against its more traditional, pure-ICE rivals from Britain and Italy?

Also in evo 333, we test what could be the most involving Porsche 911 this side of a GT3 – the new Carrera T – and Mini’s latest JCW hot hatch. Aston Martin’s new Vantage Roadster also goes under the microscope, so too Boreham Motorworks’ painstakingly crafted Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition restomod. All this as well as evo Fast Fleet updates, columnist commentary and much more.