Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine issue 335 July 2025 - on sale now

In the July 2025 issue of evo, we embark on the longest journey that will likely ever be undertaken by media in the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, on a road trip to Le Mans

by: Ethan Jupp
11 Jun 2025
evo 335 covers6

The new issue of evo – July 2025 – is on sale now, available from all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly or you can order a copy directly from our online shop. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now. To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo subscribe today

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 335 – what’s inside

evo 335 features one of our most spectacular road trips yet: driving the inimitable Aston Martin Valkyrie to Le Mans, the circuit at which it’s soon to battle Porsche, Ferrari, Alpine, BMW, Toyota and more for outright victory in the world’s most famous endurance race. Likely to be the longest journey ever to be undertaken by media in a Valkyrie, this race car for the road is a true refuge of the pitlane, with racing prototype-spec ground effect aerodynamics and an 11,000rpm-revving V12 bolted straight to the carbon tub. Noise-cancelling earphones essential… yet apart from the sound, to drive, deputy editor James Taylor found the Valkyrie to be a surprisingly compelling machine on a great back road.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere in issue 335 we continue our Eras series, moving from the 1980s featured last month, to the 1990s, the decade of evo’s founding. To do so we gathered together some of the best cars the decade had to offer, from the Mk1 Renault Clio 16-valve, to the Ferrari F355, TVR Griffith, S1 Lotus Elise, Impreza RB5 and our control car, the Porsche 911, in revolutionised 996 form.

Elsewhere in the July 2025 issue we investigate just what £200k buys you in 2025, comparing everything from the Mercedes-AMG GT E-Performance, to the Aston Martin Vantage and Maserati MC20, with the exceptional McLaren Artura thrown in for good measure. There’s pure petrol power in two very different forms in the Aston and Maserati, while hybridity couldn’t have been deployed in more differing ways than in the Mercedes versus in the McLaren – the former brutally powerful and steadfast, the latter delicate and cohesive, integrating electrical and petrochemical energy for a scintillating and surprisingly pure driving experience.

All this plus the usual range of opinions, Fast Fleet reports and road tests, of everything from the new electric Renault 4 to the Pagani Huayra R evo – don’t say we don’t do variety… Getting the icon treatment this month meanwhile is the original Ariel Atom.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine June 2025 - on sale now
evo magazine issue 334 – covers
News

evo magazine June 2025 - on sale now

In the June 2025 issue of evo we;'ve gathered a group of legendary ‘80s performance cars to discover what made them the icons they are today. We've al…
13 May 2025
evo magazine latest issue – 333 on sale now
evo issue 333 covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 333 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we sample the mindblowing Hennessey F5 Evolution hypercar, test and compare a group of all-wheel-drive performance cars, f…
16 Apr 2025
evo magazine latest issue – 332 on sale now
evo 332 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 332 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we test three hyperhatches on road and track, sample Maserati’s new MC20 GT2 Stradale and pit BMW’s updated M4 against the…
12 Mar 2025
evo magazine latest issue – 331 on sale now
evo issue 331 covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 331 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we drive all the McLaren GTRs, the new Porsche 911 GT3 and the amazing Defender Octa. We also visit Cosworth and get under…
12 Feb 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent
Audi RS6
News

£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent

Audi’s V8 titan is near the end of its life and high-spec examples are now available with big discounts
10 Jun 2025
Best cheap hot hatchbacks – used pocket rockets for less than a Dacia Sandero
Best cheap hot hatches
Best cars

Best cheap hot hatchbacks – used pocket rockets for less than a Dacia Sandero

The new hot hatch market is all but barren. Look to the classifieds and the used market and the choice is near-limitless
9 Jun 2025
Michelin CrossClimate 3 Sport 2025 review – the ultimate all-season performance tyre?
Michelin CrossClimate 3 Sport
Reviews

Michelin CrossClimate 3 Sport 2025 review – the ultimate all-season performance tyre?

It’s been almost a decade in the making, but Michelin believes it’s finally cracked the code for an all-weather performance tyre with the CrossClimate…
9 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content