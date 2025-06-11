evo magazine issue 335 July 2025 - on sale now

Elsewhere in issue 335 we continue our Eras series, moving from the 1980s featured last month, to the 1990s, the decade of evo’s founding. To do so we gathered together some of the best cars the decade had to offer, from the Mk1 Renault Clio 16-valve, to the Ferrari F355, TVR Griffith, S1 Lotus Elise, Impreza RB5 and our control car, the Porsche 911, in revolutionised 996 form.

Elsewhere in the July 2025 issue we investigate just what £200k buys you in 2025, comparing everything from the Mercedes-AMG GT E-Performance, to the Aston Martin Vantage and Maserati MC20, with the exceptional McLaren Artura thrown in for good measure. There’s pure petrol power in two very different forms in the Aston and Maserati, while hybridity couldn’t have been deployed in more differing ways than in the Mercedes versus in the McLaren – the former brutally powerful and steadfast, the latter delicate and cohesive, integrating electrical and petrochemical energy for a scintillating and surprisingly pure driving experience.

All this plus the usual range of opinions, Fast Fleet reports and road tests, of everything from the new electric Renault 4 to the Pagani Huayra R evo – don’t say we don’t do variety… Getting the icon treatment this month meanwhile is the original Ariel Atom.