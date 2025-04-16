evo magazine latest issue – 333 on sale now

All do it differently, with disparate differential setups and driving modes to control exactly how power is distributed. Grab a copy of issue 333 to explore our fascinating findings.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we have an audience with Hennessey’s astonishing F5 Evolution, the latest variation of the tearaway Texan hypercar. Hennessey’s been in the fight for VMAX hypercar glory for over a decade now, since the Venom GT managed 270mph along the same stretch of runway where space shuttles once landed. Then Koenigsegg smashed the two-way average in Nevada in 2017 before Bugatti cracked 300mph at Ehra-Lessien in 2019.

Since then, the world has waited for one of these three to get a Guinness-verified 300mph+ top speed (averaged across two runs) squared away. Now the Chiron Super Sport and the Jesko Absolut have the F5 Evolution, with over 2000bhp, to contend with in that race, with the Texans seemingly poised for a first-mover advantage.

Also in evo 333, we drive the wild Manthey Racing-spec Porsche 992 GT3 RS, with its even crazier aero that bumps downforce by 140kg compared to the standard car. That means it produces more downforce than the McLaren P1 hypercar and, get this, the increase in downforce comes without any rise in drag. The result is all but a racing car with number plates.

Also driven this month, a prototype of Alpine’s sophomore EV, the A390, as well as the Morgan Supersport, the Malvern marque’s new flagship. We also revisit the car that started McLaren’s modern era, the MP4-12C and pit the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport against the latest Cupra Leon 300. All of this as well as evo Fast Fleet updates, columnist commentary and much more.