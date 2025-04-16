The £2.2m Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution has twice the power of a Bugatti Veyron

This gain in performance comes from a number of hardware changes including new 7680 turbochargers from Precision, optimised billet aluminium pistons, uprated connecting rods, titanium exhaust valves and larger fuel injectors to supply it with the huge quantities of high-ethanol E85 fuel it needs. The result is a quoted 0-200mph time of just 10.3sec, putting it four seconds ahead of the Koenigsegg Agera – we’ll have to wait a little longer for its official VMAX.

To manage this extra performance and cater to customer demands, Hennessey has also developed a new adaptive suspension system for the Evolution, designed to make both track driving and comfortable long-distance cruises a possibility – the driver can choose between five modes via a toggle on the steering wheel: Sport, Road Race, Drag, Wet and F5 Mode, unlocking every last drop of performance. To find out what that’s like in reality, pick up a copy of evo issue 333 where we experience it for ourselves.

The Venom F5 Evolution also receives revised aerodynamics to improve stability and performance on track, with Formula One and Indycar aerodynamicist Dr. Mark Handford having a say in this redesign. The front splitter is now entirely new, with front dive planes, tyre wake deflectors, front arch louvres and a gurney flap on the rear spoiler all designed to contribute to a performance bump.

If the new adaptive suspension doesn’t provide enough extra comfort, Hennessey is also offering optional leather upholstered ‘Touring’ seats with added bolstering and even an optional Touring exhaust system, to make long distances that bit more palatable. There’s Apple Carplay too, and even a drinks holder constructed from carbonfibre.

The Evolution package is available to all new and existing Venom F5 customers across coupe, roadster and Revolution models, with the conversion costing $285,000 (£215,000). Standalone, the Venom F5 Evolution costs from $3m (£2.26m) before options.

Pick up a copy of evo issue 333 here to read Dickie Meaden’s experience with the F5 Evolution, and watch episode 17 of the evo podcast for our deep-dive interview with company founder and CEO John Hennessey.