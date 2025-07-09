Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

evo magazine issue 336 August 2025 - on sale now

In the August 2025 issue of evo, we explore the 2000s and the cars that defined it, from the Lamborghini Murciélago to the Mini Cooper S.

by: Ethan Jupp
9 Jul 2025
evo 336 covers6

The new issue of evo – August 2025 – is on sale now, available from all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now. To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 336 – what’s inside

evo 336 features the next chapter in our ‘Eras’ series, covering the first decade of the 2000s. If there was an explosion of demand for performance cars throughout the 1990s, the noughties well and truly answered it – and then some. We’re deep into evo territory now and so picking the cars for our test was an agonising process. In the end, we whittled our selection down to the Lamborghini Murciélago, Audi R8 V8, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, E46 BMW M3, Mk5 Volkswagen Golf GTI and the humble Mini, all joined by our control car, the Porsche 911, this time in 997 form. These were standout cars of their decade, machines that encapsulate an era of almost boundless fertility for the performance car genre. But are they as exciting to drive today as they were in their heyday? There’s only one way to find out…

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere in issue 336 we take a look at the sports car landscape in 2025 and find a variety of choice that defies the doom-and-gloom sentiment shared by some enthusiasts. In the Ford Mustang we have a long-legged, yobbish V8 coupe; in the Alpine A110 we still have a featherweight, fingertippy sports car; in the Lotus Emira we have an exotic mid-engined coupe; and in the recently updated BMW M2 we have a proper, barrel-chested manual M car. But are any of them up to taking on the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0? Or rather, does the Boxster GTS still have what it takes to fend them off?

Also in this issue, we sit down with the magnificent minds (and hands) behind the inimitable Lotus Elise, to discover the secrets of the conception of what is surely one of the all-time great sports cars. Meanwhile, Henry Catchpole has the entirely enviable task of assessing the Porsche 963 RSP’s credentials as a road car and we get under the skin of the hill climb championship-winning Gould GR59, to find out exactly what makes it tick.

We also talk about the future of Bentley with the firm’s new CEO, former Porsche man and father of the legendary 918 Spyder, Frank Walliser, and get the lowdown on the next hardcore Golf GTI and the return of Peugeot GTi. All this plus the usual range of opinions, first drives and long-term tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

evo magazine issue 335 July 2025 - on sale now
evo 335 covers
News

evo magazine issue 335 July 2025 - on sale now

In the July 2025 issue of evo, we embark on the longest journey that will likely ever be undertaken by media in the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, on…
11 Jun 2025
evo magazine June 2025 - on sale now
evo magazine issue 334 – covers
News

evo magazine June 2025 - on sale now

In the June 2025 issue of evo we;'ve gathered a group of legendary ‘80s performance cars to discover what made them the icons they are today. We've al…
13 May 2025
evo magazine latest issue – 333 on sale now
evo issue 333 covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 333 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we sample the mindblowing Hennessey F5 Evolution hypercar, test and compare a group of all-wheel-drive performance cars, f…
16 Apr 2025
evo magazine latest issue – 332 on sale now
evo 332 – covers
News

evo magazine latest issue – 332 on sale now

In the latest issue of evo, we test three hyperhatches on road and track, sample Maserati’s new MC20 GT2 Stradale and pit BMW’s updated M4 against the…
12 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£15k off Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio super SUV
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
News

£15k off Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio super SUV

If you have to have an SUV, a Stelvio QV is acceptable. Now it's being heavily discounted.
8 Jul 2025
Mini JCW 2025 review – too feisty for its own good
Mini JCW – front
Reviews

Mini JCW 2025 review – too feisty for its own good

The petrol-powered JCW lives on – for now. But in its latest incarnation, has this supermini survivor become too hardcore?
6 Jul 2025
New Alpine A290 Rallye is an electric car we actually want, but there's a catch
Alpine A290 Rallye
News

New Alpine A290 Rallye is an electric car we actually want, but there's a catch

The A290 has proven to be one of the best performance EVs yet, and now Alpine's taking it one step further with a rally variant
3 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content