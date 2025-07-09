evo magazine issue 336 August 2025 - on sale now

Elsewhere in issue 336 we take a look at the sports car landscape in 2025 and find a variety of choice that defies the doom-and-gloom sentiment shared by some enthusiasts. In the Ford Mustang we have a long-legged, yobbish V8 coupe; in the Alpine A110 we still have a featherweight, fingertippy sports car; in the Lotus Emira we have an exotic mid-engined coupe; and in the recently updated BMW M2 we have a proper, barrel-chested manual M car. But are any of them up to taking on the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0? Or rather, does the Boxster GTS still have what it takes to fend them off?

Also in this issue, we sit down with the magnificent minds (and hands) behind the inimitable Lotus Elise, to discover the secrets of the conception of what is surely one of the all-time great sports cars. Meanwhile, Henry Catchpole has the entirely enviable task of assessing the Porsche 963 RSP’s credentials as a road car and we get under the skin of the hill climb championship-winning Gould GR59, to find out exactly what makes it tick.

We also talk about the future of Bentley with the firm’s new CEO, former Porsche man and father of the legendary 918 Spyder, Frank Walliser, and get the lowdown on the next hardcore Golf GTI and the return of Peugeot GTi. All this plus the usual range of opinions, first drives and long-term tests.