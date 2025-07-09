evo magazine issue 336 August 2025 - on sale now
In the August 2025 issue of evo, we explore the 2000s and the cars that defined it, from the Lamborghini Murciélago to the Mini Cooper S.
Issue 336 – what’s inside
evo 336 features the next chapter in our ‘Eras’ series, covering the first decade of the 2000s. If there was an explosion of demand for performance cars throughout the 1990s, the noughties well and truly answered it – and then some. We’re deep into evo territory now and so picking the cars for our test was an agonising process. In the end, we whittled our selection down to the Lamborghini Murciélago, Audi R8 V8, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, E46 BMW M3, Mk5 Volkswagen Golf GTI and the humble Mini, all joined by our control car, the Porsche 911, this time in 997 form. These were standout cars of their decade, machines that encapsulate an era of almost boundless fertility for the performance car genre. But are they as exciting to drive today as they were in their heyday? There’s only one way to find out…
Elsewhere in issue 336 we take a look at the sports car landscape in 2025 and find a variety of choice that defies the doom-and-gloom sentiment shared by some enthusiasts. In the Ford Mustang we have a long-legged, yobbish V8 coupe; in the Alpine A110 we still have a featherweight, fingertippy sports car; in the Lotus Emira we have an exotic mid-engined coupe; and in the recently updated BMW M2 we have a proper, barrel-chested manual M car. But are any of them up to taking on the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0? Or rather, does the Boxster GTS still have what it takes to fend them off?
Also in this issue, we sit down with the magnificent minds (and hands) behind the inimitable Lotus Elise, to discover the secrets of the conception of what is surely one of the all-time great sports cars. Meanwhile, Henry Catchpole has the entirely enviable task of assessing the Porsche 963 RSP’s credentials as a road car and we get under the skin of the hill climb championship-winning Gould GR59, to find out exactly what makes it tick.
We also talk about the future of Bentley with the firm’s new CEO, former Porsche man and father of the legendary 918 Spyder, Frank Walliser, and get the lowdown on the next hardcore Golf GTI and the return of Peugeot GTi. All this plus the usual range of opinions, first drives and long-term tests.