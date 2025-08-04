Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
evo magazine issue 337 September 2025 - pre-order now

In the September 2025 issue of evo, we explore the 2010s and the cars that defined it, from the McLaren 650S to the Ford Fiesta ST

by: Ethan Jupp
4 Aug 2025
The new issue of evo – September 2025 – is available to pre-order now from our online shop. It’ll be available from all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly from Wednesday. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now. To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 337 – what’s inside

evo 337 features the next chapter in our ‘Eras’ series, covering the next decade of the 2000s, from 2010 to 2020. This was a decade where performance potential exploded, being our first evo Era to feature all turbocharged cars. In the world of supercars McLaren Automotive thoroughly upset the applecart with its twin-turbocharged 12C and as featured in our test, the 650S. Here was a carbon-tubbed supercar anyone could walk into a dealer and order that would run rings around the limited-run hypercars of less than a decade before. Much the same with the Nissan GT-R, which first arrived first in the late 2000s but reached its zenith in the 2010s with powertrain revisions to over 540bhp. 

In the world of hot hatches, Ford deposed Renault in the smaller segment, with the universally loved Fiesta ST. The Renault Sport Megané remained on top of its game however, starting brilliantly with the 250 and only getting better through 265 and 275 variants. Even the Porsche 911 underwent change, broadening in 991 form and eventually, getting a fully turbocharged engine lineup (minus of course the GT3s). Rounding out the test, possibly the biggest outlier of any of our Eras tests so far, the Alpine A110, which while turbocharged, is small, light and lithe, using clever engineering to buck the prevailing trends of increasing size and weight. 

These were standout cars of their decade, machines that encapsulate an era of almost boundless fertility for the performance car genre. But are they as exciting to drive today as they were in their heyday? There’s only one way to find out…

Key first drives in the new issue include Ferrari’s new flagship, the F80, which takes Le Mans prototype tech, turns it up to 11 and gives it number plates. But for all its performance, is a twin-turbo V6 special enough in a limited-run hypercar? We faced similar questions at the launch of the Lamborghini Temerario, which replaces the iconic old V10 with a twin-turbo V8, albeit one good for 10,000rpm. Will it hit the same emotional beats as the iconic old lump? Meanwhile, the Dallara EXP gets the lap time treatment at Anglesey.

We also twin test the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster against the Ferrari Roma Spider to see which sports GT turns its hand to soft-top motoring the best. Then Audi meets BMW for a battle of the premium hot hatches.

Elsewhere in issue 337 we reassemble the team behind the Jaguar F-type to hear the secrets behind the creation of one of Jaguar’s best ever cars. All this plus the usual range of opinions, first drives and long-term tests.

