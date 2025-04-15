The Morgan Supersport is a new flagship model for the 116-year-old Morgan Motor Company. Such things don’t come along everyday. It’s here as a charming alternative to everything from the Porsche Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 and even the 911, to the Lotus Emira. It also indirectly replaces the Plus Six, which ended production in March 2025 – indirectly because, in positioning, the Supersport sits somewhere between the Plus Six (with which it shares BMW’s B58 3-litre turbocharged straight-six engine,) and the older Aero 8 series. It’s certainly priced like a flagship. At £85,000 before tax, or £102,000 on the road in the UK, before options, it follows in the footsteps of various Aero 8 series models that have topped the six-figure barrier in the past.

Aesthetically, it’s one of the most forward-facing Morgans yet. Whereas the Plus Six could have driven out of almost any decade in the second half of the 20th century, the Supersport’s treatment is much more of-the-moment. Nevertheless, it’s instantly recognisable as a sports car from Malvern; it could only be a Morgan. One of the most usable Mogs yet, too, with wireless phone charging, Bluetooth for hands-free calls and, more prosaically, it’s the first Morgan in more than 10 years with a boot – just big enough to store the side screens in, so no need to leave them at home or stash them in a friend’s car this time.