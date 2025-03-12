evo magazine latest issue – 332 on sale now

Issue 332 of evo is now on sale at your local newsagent, supermarket or convenience store, or you can order a copy directly from our online shop.

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 332 – what's inside

Over the years, hot hatches have evolved from cheap, accessible thrillers into bonafide performance machines packing the kind of speed and sophistication you’d expect from yesterday’s supercars. In issue 332, we test three of the most advanced models from the current crop – the Audi RS3, Toyota GR Yaris and Mercedes-AMG A45 S – to find out which is the king of the hyperhatches.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we sample Maserati’s MC20 GT2 Stradale – its latest and greatest supercar that takes the eCoty-winning MC20 to new levels of speed and aggression. Kitted out with a carbonfibre aero package, fixed shell bucket seats and revised suspension, it’s been toughened up for the track but is still intended to be enjoyed on the road. Testing it on both reveals whether Maserati has a GT3 RS beater on its hands.

Issue 332 also includes the latest chapter in the Porsche 911 v BMW M car rivalry, with the 992.2 Carrera taking on the facelifted M4 Competition. On paper, the M4 holds an advantage in terms of value – it’s significantly more powerful yet £10k cheaper – but does it hold up against a purpose built sports car, and the most versatile 911 Carrera yet?

Also in evo 332, we test Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri Spider, the new Bentley Flying Spur, Alpina’s B3 GT and a Honda K-series-powered Mazda MX-5 built by tuning firm Performance Link. We also take a look at Morgan’s new Supersport flagship, revisit the Renault Sport Clio 172 and take part in one of the world’s maddest budget endurance races – the 24 Hours of Lemons. All this as well as evo Fast Fleet updates, columnist commentary and much more.