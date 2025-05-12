Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review – the Ferrari Roma Spider's toughest rival

'The Aston Martin Vantage is the product to kill Porsche 911s.’ A bold statement, but bold is what Aston Martin wants to be; needs to be if it is to implement and deliver on CEO Adrian Hallmark’s new strategy. Adding the Roadster to the Vantage line-up certainly broadens the model’s appeal and adds to a range that Hallmark has plans to expand further (we've already seen the new DBX S and an upgraded variant of the DB12 has been spied testing), with trimline derivatives à la 911.. Although not to the same extent: where Porsche thinks nothing of offering 20-plus 911 derivatives across three body styles, Aston is sticking with two bodies and three trim lines, for now.

Today’s ‘regular’ Vantage is already a special car. One with a desirability factor that’s now matched with a dynamic repertoire with no excuses. The new £181,500 Roadster needs to stick to the same path. Sharing the coupe’s wheel-at-each-corner, four-square stance, the new Vantage Roadster oozes the same muscular presence, providing the contrast expected between it and the svelte, more elegant open-top DB12 Volante.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Its Z-fold eight-layer fabric roof, when raised, does mean you lose the coupe’s sleek roof-rear window-line and gain a longer rear deck area of bodywork running into the kicked-up tail. It exaggerates the Vantage’s short-wheelbase look and gives the illusion of pushing the cabin forward, too. But the car retains an aggressive advantage over Ferrari’s more sculptured Roma Spider and Porsche’s rather awkward-looking 911 Cabriolet.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

With the roof closed you wouldn’t know from inside that it’s one you can open, not only because of the quality of the finish inside, but also because the NVH isolation is on a par with the coupe. Unfortunately this also means the AMG-sourced 4-litre V8 remains less vocal when you press the starter button. The undertone of a V8 bassline is ever-present, but it feels like you’re listening to it from a well-insulated room next door. There’s less intrusive exhaust noise at a cruise than in the coupe, too. Power and torque remain the same at 656bhp and 789lb ft, while the 0-62mph time is a tenth slower at 3.6sec.