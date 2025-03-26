Bentley Continental GTC Speed 2025 review – huge power, huge weight, huge price

An unenviable task faces the dynamic accompaniment of the newly hybridised Bentley Continental GTC Speed. That of affording a 2636kg land yacht the kind of performance, control, agility and interactivity for it to face off competition from the much lighter Aston Martin DB12 Volante, Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo and whatever is to replace the Ferrari Roma Spider.

Then, at the turn of a rotary control, it has to be able to deliver on the flying B that adorns its snout, rump and floating wheel centre caps. It has to be able to give all of the above rivals a thorough drubbing, as a refined, comfortable grand touring car, from which you must be able to emerge after a cross-continental stride having suffered the least possible fatigue. Mission Impossible? Bentley does big engineering well, so a bet against Crewe might be unwise. To find out what’s what, we took the new Continental GTC – appropriately trimmed on the inside in ‘Cumbrian Green’ – on a 1000-mile road trip, up to the Scottish borders.

Happily, it still has all the presence and visual cues a Bentley should, that not even the slightly dull hue of our car could diminish. Gone though the twin lights at the front may be, the new lamps are jewel-like, even if the flat DRLs don't have the distinctive crystalline appearance of those on the previous generation. The Bentley grille is bigger than ever and those swooping rear haunches are still so distinctive.

Engine, performance and 0-62mph time

Electrified powertrains create vicious circles and the new Ultra Performance Hybrid system in Bentley’s latest lineup is no exception. Yes, a combined 771bhp and 738lb ft courtesy of an electrically-augmented 4-litre twin-turbo V8 is quite enough to be getting on with, but the 25.9kWh battery that feeds the in-transmission electric motor contributes almost 200kg to an inflated kerb weight that better befits the spec sheet of a Range Rover, than a two-door drophead.