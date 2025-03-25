New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante revealed – more expensive, better looking than Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri Spider

As night follows day, so too the Volante version of the latest Aston Martin Vanquish follows in the footsteps of the coupe. Powered by the same 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 producing 823bhp and 737lb ft, this 214mph convertible is the fastest, most powerful open top series production car Aston Martin has produced. The first deliveries start in Q3 2025 with the Volante expected to carry a circa £40,000 price premium over the coupe’s £350,000 list price.

Costing nearly £400,000 will position the new Vanquish Volante above its rival from Maranello, the £366,500 12 Cilindri Spider. But while the price points are as close as you can expect at this level, the execution of the two is very different with Aston Martin’s V12 relying on a pair of turbochargers, the Ferrari’s natural aspiration. Neither want for performance and both want your attention although to these eyes the Brit has the advantage over the Italian, which has to be the first time Italian design has been outdone by the British.

In terms of powertrain the Vanquish Volante’s remains untouched from the coupe, with the V12 mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission complete with an e-diff. It means that, despite its 95kg weight increase over the coupe’s 1835kg, this latest open-top Aston matches the coupe’s top speed and is only a tenth slower to 62mph from zero (3.4sec). Drive modes – GT, Sport, Sport + – retain the same mapping, which means the engine’s mountainous torque is capped in the first six gears in GT mode, with peak torque arriving at 2500rpm in Sport and Sport +.