Aston Martin Vanquish Volante 2025 review – Ferrari 12 Cilindri Spider rival impresses

‘Best Aston Martin of the last 25 years.’ So said John Barker, editor-at-large, evo founder, and a man who knows a thing or two about engineering cars, when he filed his copy for our Vanquish coupe review. Of course, it’s always a bit of a worry when the roof is removed in the name of alfresco motoring to create a convertible or, in the case of the Vanquish, a Volante.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thankfully the days of floppy afterthoughts when it comes to convertibles based on closed-roof cars are a thing of the past, predominantly due to improved materials and manufacturing techniques, but also engineers and designers working far more harmoniously with each other rather than trying to make each other’s working life a misery. The Vanquish Volante was designed, engineered and developed alongside its coupe sibling and it shows in the way it feels so in tune with the road and how it encourages you to explore the performance it has to offer.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

There’s certainly plenty of that to go round. Its 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 matches the coupe’s 824bhp and 737lb ft of torque, the latter available from 2500rpm and yours to do with as you will until 5000rpm when it starts to tail off. And then the colossal power takes over for the final run to the red line. It’s not a V8 screamer, but it revs with a potency unexpected of a turbocharged twelve, with a crisp reaction to throttle inputs throughout the rev-range and across all eight ratios stacked in the ZF automatic gearbox.

Leave the transmission in auto with the drive mode left in the default GT setting and the downshifts can, on occasion, hesitate as the software determines if there’s enough torque on tap for the next throttle opening or if it needs to drop a gear lower, but you need to be pushing on to experience it. And if you are going along at such a rate, chances are you’ll be in Sport mode where the immediacy of the shift – both up and down – matches the sharpness of the V12’s response. For a car of its size and bulk, the Vanquish Volante isn’t shy of being hustled in the sort of way you might ask a Vantage to behave.