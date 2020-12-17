It’s difficult to understate the impact the V12 Vanquish had at Aston Martin when it launched in 2001. Ian Callum’s styling set the template for a generation of Aston Martins to follow, and you can still trace its bloodline in the current models, not just because the Vanquish name still exists, but conceptually and visually too. It’s almost like someone flipped a switch at the turn of the millennium: the Aston Martin story can now be written pre-Vanquish and post-Vanquish.

Give or take one or two details, its specification still looks modern today. The first-generation Vanquish is built on a Lotus-style extruded and bonded aluminium structure with carbonfibre reinforcement, uses aluminium panels, features a paddleshift transmission (albeit an automated manual like the others here, rather than a dual-clutch or today’s ubiquitous ZF eight-speed) and features not a single grain of wood in its cabin – though the Aston ‘waterfall’ dashboard design, which started here, is more of a polycarbonate cliff face and not one of the Vanquish’s stronger features.

The engine was a development of the V12 that had latterly been installed in the DB7 Vantage, an all-alloy 5.9-litre, 60-degree unit making 460bhp at 6500rpm in its earliest form, but quickly pushed to 520bhp for the Vanquish S that debuted in 2004. Even considering the styling, the V12 was central to the car’s appeal, with an orchestral exhaust note that came to define Aston Martin’s sound signature over the coming decades – a philosophy that means today’s turbocharged Vanquish has the measure of a naturally aspirated 12 Cilindri for aural appeal.

The birth of the Vanquish

November 1997 and a cold, grey morning at the Millbrook proving ground. A secret Aston Martin concept is parked at the base of the famous Hill Route. It’s here for a photo op with Ford president and CEO Jac Nasser, Aston being part of the Blue Oval’s much-vaunted Premier Automotive Group. Also in attendance are Aston CEO Bob Dover and designer Ian Callum, both keen to hear Nasser’s verdict. But first, with the photo op bagged, Jac wants to go for a drive.