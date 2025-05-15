Over three years since its initial announcement, Apple has finally launched CarPlay ‘Ultra’ as a standard feature on new Aston Martins. The software upgrade brings an entirely new user interface to both the central infotainment display and digital dashboard for Apple iOS users, with key car functions and even the speedometer now integrated into the CarPlay system.

Aston Martin says the update will provide users with improved functionality, customisability and a more cohesive user experience, with almost everything falling under this one piece of software. While Aston Martin UI co-developed with Apple might seem odd, it should almost entirely eliminate the need for the clunky switch between CarPlay and the car’s in-built software, with climate controls and all vital car functions now built right into CarPlay.

This upgrade was made possible thanks to the development of Gaydon’s very own infotainment system, first launched in 2023 on the DB12. Built in house, unlike the previous Mercedes-derived system, Aston Martin has been able to work more closely with Apple to smoothly combine this new software with its 10.25-inch central display, digital dash and associated hardware.

As sacrilegious as an Apple-designed Aston Martin UI might sound, this close partnership has also ensured that it kept some of its own character. A bespoke Aston Martin ‘theme’ designed alongside Apple gives the more conventional digital dash option a more traditional look. Various pre-configured dash designs also remove the tachometer entirely, swapping it for a more minimalistic design with a focus on navigation or entertainment. The customisation continues on the central infotainment display, with various wallpapers, colour themes and widgets now accessible.