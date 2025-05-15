Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Aston Martin is first to adopt Apple CarPlay Ultra with system-wide software overhaul

Aston Martin’s lineup will receive Apple’s long-awaited CarPlay Ultra as standard, bringing a new look and improved functionality to the range

by: Sam Jenkins
15 May 2025
Aston Martin Apple CarPlay Ultra13

Over three years since its initial announcement, Apple has finally launched CarPlay ‘Ultra’ as a standard feature on new Aston Martins. The software upgrade brings an entirely new user interface to both the central infotainment display and digital dashboard for Apple iOS users, with key car functions and even the speedometer now integrated into the CarPlay system.

Aston Martin says the update will provide users with improved functionality, customisability and a more cohesive user experience, with almost everything falling under this one piece of software. While Aston Martin UI co-developed with Apple might seem odd, it should almost entirely eliminate the need for the clunky switch between CarPlay and the car’s in-built software, with climate controls and all vital car functions now built right into CarPlay.

> Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review – the Ferrari Roma Spider's toughest rival

This upgrade was made possible thanks to the development of Gaydon’s very own infotainment system, first launched in 2023 on the DB12. Built in house, unlike the previous Mercedes-derived system, Aston Martin has been able to work more closely with Apple to smoothly combine this new software with its 10.25-inch central display, digital dash and associated hardware.

As sacrilegious as an Apple-designed Aston Martin UI might sound, this close partnership has also ensured that it kept some of its own character. A bespoke Aston Martin ‘theme’ designed alongside Apple gives the more conventional digital dash option a more traditional look. Various pre-configured dash designs also remove the tachometer entirely, swapping it for a more minimalistic design with a focus on navigation or entertainment. The customisation continues on the central infotainment display, with various wallpapers, colour themes and widgets now accessible.

Thankfully, Aston Martin does acknowledge the need to retain both touch and physical controls in its cars, and so physical buttons and switches remain for important functions such as gear selection and climate control – there are also overrides for features such as ESP, exhaust modes and lane assist to make sure they’re always accessible in more ways than one. 

Aston Martin Apple CarPlay Ultra13

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: 'The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers. Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalisation opportunities which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector.'

While Apple's own car, developed under the code name Project Titan, was cancelled after billions of dollars of investment, the release of CarPlay Ultra gives the firm an even stronger foothold in the automotive sector than before. The increasing adoption of Apple Car Key is also contributing to this, with the likes of BMW, Lotus, BYD and Mercedes-Benz now supporting the feature.

Apple CarPlay Ultra is now available as standard for all new Aston Martin models sold in the USA and Canada, and will be made available in other markets within the next 12 months. Apple says it will release the software to other manufacturers at a later date, and supported Aston Martin models already on the road will also receive it as an update in due course. The software will be available only to Apple iPhone users running iOS 18.54 software or later.

Apple CarPlay Ultra compatible models

  • Aston Martin DB12 Coupe
  • Aston Martin DB12 Volante
  • Aston Martin Vantage Coupe
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe
  • Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
  • Aston Martin DBX707 (from 25MY)
  • Aston Martin DBX S
