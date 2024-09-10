Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin Aramco F1 team
Newey joins Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond, initially concentrating on the incoming rule changes for 2026…
Aston Martin F1 has announced that Adrian Newey will be joining the team as Managing Technical Partner from March 1 2025.
Newey, who designed the Aston Martin Valkyrie road car during the Red Bull F1 team's short brand partnership with Aston Martin between 2016 and 2020, left his role as Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technology Officer earlier this year. Newey has since been on the sidelines at Red Bull working on the RB17 track-only hypercar.
Speculation has been rife as to where he would end up, with many supposing he would move to Maranello and Ferrari in tandem with Lewis Hamilton. Others suspected he might return to his original winning team Williams in a full circle move that kept him close to home. All the while rumours continued to circulate about Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll’s attempts to lure Newey to Team Silverstone.
Needless to say, Newey's career has been one of near peerless distinction, with some 25 Formula 1 wins - across the drivers’ and constructors’ championships - to his credit over a 36-year career.
The obvious question for evo readers will be whether he is to have any involvement in the conception of Aston Martin's road cars going forward. So far nothing has been confirmed but we will update in due course. For now, Newey's role will consist of concentrating on the 2026 rule change and the incoming Honda power unit partnership.
‘I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team’ Newey said in an official release.
‘I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.
‘Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.
‘Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.’
Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: 'This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.
'It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships. As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met.
'When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One story.'