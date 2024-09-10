Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin Aramco F1 team

Aston Martin F1 has announced that Adrian Newey will be joining the team as Managing Technical Partner from March 1 2025.

Newey, who designed the Aston Martin Valkyrie road car during the Red Bull F1 team's short brand partnership with Aston Martin between 2016 and 2020, left his role as Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technology Officer earlier this year. Newey has since been on the sidelines at Red Bull working on the RB17 track-only hypercar.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speculation has been rife as to where he would end up, with many supposing he would move to Maranello and Ferrari in tandem with Lewis Hamilton. Others suspected he might return to his original winning team Williams in a full circle move that kept him close to home. All the while rumours continued to circulate about Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll’s attempts to lure Newey to Team Silverstone.

Needless to say, Newey's career has been one of near peerless distinction, with some 25 Formula 1 wins - across the drivers’ and constructors’ championships - to his credit over a 36-year career.

The obvious question for evo readers will be whether he is to have any involvement in the conception of Aston Martin's road cars going forward. So far nothing has been confirmed but we will update in due course. For now, Newey's role will consist of concentrating on the 2026 rule change and the incoming Honda power unit partnership.

‘I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team’ Newey said in an official release.