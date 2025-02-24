Ferrari 12 Cilindri Spider 2025 review – 819bhp V12 GT goes open-air

We’re not usually stoked for convertible versions of supercars because they are generally heavier and less stiff but also because travelling at high speeds in open top cars is often plain uncomfortable. However, the Spider version of the new 12 Cilindri might be the one to have.

If you’ve followed coverage of the berlinetta 12 Cilindri, you probably know why. Ferrari has worked hard to bring the 12 Cilindri to market without hybridisation and keeping all 819bhp of the naturally aspirated, 6.5-litre V12 intact while being fully compliant with global emission and noise regulations. A laudable achievement. Yet despite being named in celebration of its wonderful engine, the result was a bit Roosevelt, that’s to say ‘speak softly and carry a big stick’, because the potent 12 Cilindri didn’t have much of a voice. With the Spider’s retractable hard top we might get to hear more of it.

The Spider on display at the press conference was the first 12 Cilindri I’d seen in the metal. In metallic red and on busy wheels the fussier roof seemed to draw out fussiness elsewhere, particularly around the rear diffuser and exhausts. I thought it had the look of a Ferrari one-off. In contrast, all the test cars were in dark green, which sounded like a poor choice given the storm that was forecast to roll in, but on simpler wheels and with the colour blending with the dark bands that are a feature of the design, it looked much more cohesive and attractive, with hints of 456 and SP Monza as well as the obvious nod to the Daytona.