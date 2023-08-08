Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS 2025 review – unapologetically hardcore, undeniably brilliant

Despite being the fastest, sharpest, most powerful, most expensive and most extreme Boxster ever made, it is the sad honour of being the last combustion-engined Boxster that the 718 Spyder RS will be best remembered. Let that sink in for a moment. The next time we see Porsche’s entry-level sports car it will be powered by batteries.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Whether this product strategy proves to be prescient genius or premature folly remains to be seen. What we can say is the finality of this moment makes the Spyder RS usually significant. Thankfully, Andreas Preuninger and his team have made sure the Boxster received the best possible send-off, with a full suite of changes commensurate with being the first soft-top Porsche to be given the RS nameplate.

> Electric Porsche Cayman and Boxster spied: 600bhp sports car gears up for launch

It's an approach and treatment consistent with the last few RS models. The wildly be-winged 992 GT3 RS and hard as nails Cayman GT4 RS both felt like the architects of Porsche’s GT model line didn’t want to leave anything on the table for fear it remained unused as their fast car world pivots to a world of lithium ion and four-wheel torque vectoring. The £125,500 Spyder RS has the same end-of-days demob-happiness about it.